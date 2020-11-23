2020 Thai Expat Club AFL Andaman Cup

Start From: Saturday 5 December 2020, 11:00AM to Saturday 5 December 2020, 01:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Phuket Power v Thailand Tigers. 11am - 1pm, at the Alan Cooke Ground in Thalang. The Thai Expat Club AFL Andaman Cup is a landmark event in the development of Australian Rules Football in the southern region and it will be attended by Matthew Barclay, the Australian Consul-General in Phuket. Support and sponsorship of AFL on the Island has come from Legends Bar Patong, Lady Pie, The Phuket News, Thai Expat Club, Bangkok Hospital Siriroj and Bench Fitness. Spectators and new players are welcome to attend on the day. Drinks, burgers, Lady Pies and vegetarian dishes will be available at the ground. https://www.facebook.com/events/425157302210012/