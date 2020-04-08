Kata Rocks
2020 Phuket Rugby 10s cancelled

RUGBY: Due to the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus and with no clear end date in sight it has been decided to cancel the 2020 Phuket Rugby 10s scheduled for June.

Rugby
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 8 April 2020, 02:00PM

Photo: Phuket International Rugby 10s

It is hoped, in the meantime, this year’s event can be re-scheduled, perhaps in October with possible dates of Oct 2, 3, and 4 initially suggested.

The organisers said that if there is any interest and these dates seem agreeable to please contact them via their Facebook page (see below) as they are keen to understand which teams would be interested in participating at that later date.

Entry fees that have been paid for the upcoming June event will be valid for the October or the 2021 events.

The 2021 event has dates confirmed for June 25, 26, and 27.

For further information please contact via: https://www.facebook.com/PhuketInternationalRugby10s/

 

