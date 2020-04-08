It is hoped, in the meantime, this year’s event can be re-scheduled, perhaps in October with possible dates of Oct 2, 3, and 4 initially suggested.
The organisers said that if there is any interest and these dates seem agreeable to please contact them via their Facebook page (see below) as they are keen to understand which teams would be interested in participating at that later date.
Entry fees that have been paid for the upcoming June event will be valid for the October or the 2021 events.
The 2021 event has dates confirmed for June 25, 26, and 27.
For further information please contact via: https://www.facebook.com/PhuketInternationalRugby10s/
