2020 has brought an upsurge in demand for renovation and refurbishment

Certainly 2020 has brought it’s challenges, but it has also brought opportunity.



Tuesday 1 December 2020, 11:57AM

As we approach the end of 2020 we can all look back on a very challenging year. Covid-19 and the resulting lockdowns and closing of borders in Thailand has had a devastating effect on tourism and those businesses that rely on ex-pat trade.



Iain Flitcroft, Managing Director of Kvik Asia said “certainly 2020 has brought it’s challenges, but it has also brought opportunity. Whilst areas such as Phuket, Hua Hin and Pattaya have been affected by the absence of ex-pats who might normally spend significant parts of the year here, the concept of the ‘staycation’ and the fact that people have begun to enjoy spending more time at home has brought an upsurge in demand for renovation and refurbishment. We have also used our time well to expand and reinforce our network of interior professionals so that when the borders do fully re-open, we are as ready as possible to maximise the opportunity”.



Kvik Real Danish Kitchens in Thailand sell only 100% Danish manufactured Kitchens, Bedrooms and Wardrobes, imported directly from the Kvik factory in Vilberg in the North of Denmark. Kvik itself is part of the Stena Group of companies the third largest privately owned business in Scandinavia.



Iain continued “coming into 2021, customers may be concerned about the viability of suppliers when being asked to pay large deposits. With Kvik the customer can be confident that we are part of a large and very profitable group. Kvik, itself, has been making furniture for more than 30 years!”



Kvik says that ‘everyone has the right to a real Danish kitchen’



What does that mean?



Danish design is famous worldwide for its combination of a simple clean look using natural materials and colour tones to create a product which exudes class, refinement and beauty, but, importantly, is highly functional as well.



Kvik Asia has fine key promises to deliver to the customer – Quality, Design, Service, Value and Sustainability



Kvik’s product is made in a state of the art factory with advanced automation combined with great hand skills, so the value is driven by efficiency not by cutting corners. Hence Kvik delivers a fantastic product at a great price with internal components from suppliers like Blum, Austria all resulting in funriutre that will last and work well for years. Such is Kvik’s confidence that they offer a 10 and 25 year guarantee on the product.



The Kvik showrooms are all smart, up to date and well presented, showcasing the full range of Kvik Kitchens. They all have dedicated customer parking, making visiting as convenient as possible.



Kvik’s Kitchen Design Consultants are all highly trained professionals with a deep knowledge of the Kvik product and the Appliances, Worktops and Accessories that accompany it, so they really can support the customer in turning their dream into a reality. They also all speak Thai and very good English. Designing a kitchen can be complex and so communication and confidence that everyone fully understands what is required and being offered is essential.



Kvik only use their own in house, fully trained installers. Kvik’s installation team achieves 95% 5-Star feedback from customers in their post-installation satisfaction survey.



Iain said “people often focus only on price. Of course, price is important but Value is key. This is the combination of all of the factors above. We say that Kvik delivers Real Danish Kitchens Bedrooms and Bathrooms at Surprisingly Low Prices, meaning that when the customer really understands and has experienced our Quality, Design and Service they will fully understand the great value that Kvik offers”



In addition Kvik has made a promise, Globally, to give more back to the environment than it takes. The Kvik factory is powered by renewable energy, lit by high efficiency LED lighting and heated by the incineration, on-site, of waste products. All of Kvik’s timber is FSC accredited as company from certified renewable sources. Kvik’s door foils are produced from recycled PET plastic drink bottles resulting in the recycling of more than 1M bottles a year. Kvik is heading to being Carbon Neutral in the next 2 years.



‘Yes, but I don’t want to have to wait 4 months to get my kitchen from Europe’



You don’t have to! 70% of Kvik’s ranges are held in stock in the Kvik Asia warehouse in Bangkok. This is a unique feature for a European imported product. For projects it is very important as it means that Kvik can accommodate changes in program and the need for replacement parts quickly and without affecting service.



Iain concluded “2020 has been tough but my motto is always to keep fighting, search for the opportunities and make your own luck. Kvik overall and in Asia has increased sales on 2019 this year and with new product arriving now and great campaigns planned for 2021 we are all looking forward to the challenges ahead!”



Visit Kvik’s showroom in Phuket housed within the Hafele complex on Chalermprakiet Ror 9 road. We have covered parking and access to the showroom and a great, friendly team waiting to welcome you, make a coffee and discuss your needs.



