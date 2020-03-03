THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
2020 AFL Phuket Masters cancelled

2020 AFL Phuket Masters cancelled

AFL: It is with regret that the Thailand Tigers have to cancel the 2020 Phuket Masters Football tournament scheduled for this coming Saturday (Mar 7).

AFL
By Alan Sutherland

Tuesday 3 March 2020, 11:30AM

The Phuket AFL Masters tournament, scheduled for this coming weekend, has unfortunately been cancelled due to fears around the COVID-19 coronavirus. Photo: Thailand Tigers Australian Rules Football club Facebook page.

The Phuket AFL Masters tournament, scheduled for this coming weekend, has unfortunately been cancelled due to fears around the COVID-19 coronavirus. Photo: Thailand Tigers Australian Rules Football club Facebook page.

This is due to the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 virus and the extreme seriousness taken towards the spread of the virus by the Thai Government.

We apologise to all the clubs involved, especially to everyone who booked flights and hotels. For those that choose to still go to Phuket, at least you will be in a great place to have a fun weekend with a bunch of mates. The Thailand Tigers will take a financial hit by cancelling the event, and will credit any team fees paid by clubs towards future events hosted by the Tigers.

The Thai Government are taking the threat of the coronavirus spreading very seriously. The Burriram Moto GP scheduled for March 20-22 was cancelled yesterday (Mar 2), and in the past 24 hours COVID-19 has been declared a dangerous communicable disease.

The Thai government has also stepped up security at airports, and anyone entering that shows signs of a high temperature or fever may be detained and quarantined, or deported at their own expense on a non-commercial flight.

On advice from Thai’s associated with the club, we are left with no option other than to cancel the event. The risk factor associated with an event featuring people from countries across the region is too great, and the ramifications for all of us involved in the organisation and running of the event, is too severe.

There is also the longer term reputation of the Thailand Tigers, Aussie football in Asia, and Australians in general that we are not prepared to jeopardise.

We thank you for your understanding and look forward to some footy in the future.

