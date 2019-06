Start From: Friday 5 July 2019, 03:00PM to Friday 5 July 2019, 05:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

2019 Bartender of the Year Championship on Friday, 05 July 2019 from 3-5 PM at the Beach BBQ, Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort. Catch the most creative ’mixologists’ of Marriott Resorts in Southern Thailand showcase their concoctions. Brought to you by Marriott Resort’s Southern Thailand. ADMISSION IS FREE!