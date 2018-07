Start From: Sunday 2 September 2018, 07:00AM to Sunday 2 September 2018, 12:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

The King of the Mountain Trial Run is hugely popular amongst both locals and visitors to the island. The route takes its runners along steep hilly terrain and past beautiful waterfalls within the Khao Phra National Park that surrounds Thanyapura. With a choice of 3 distances (4km fun run, 8km trail and 15km trail), there is something for everyone at this event. Please contact for more details.