FOOTBAL: Coca-Cola by the Coca-Cola system in Thailand, an official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup TM 2018, today kicked off the “2018 FIFA World Cup TM Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola” as it made its way to Phuket.

Friday 26 January 2018, 05:27PM

Christian Karmbeu, a member of France’s World Cup 98 winning team together with the FIFA World Cup TM Trophy.

The brand holds exclusive rights to take the iconic FIFA World Cup TM Trophy to Thailand to bring the energy and excitement of a world-class football experience to Thai football fans. The highly-anticipated event, to be held on Saturday, 27 January 2018 at the Central Festival Phuket, brings football’s coveted prize directly to fans in the South of Thailand, to spark hope and lift their spirit as the whole nation celebrates the special moment together.

The Coca-Cola system was honoured with the presence of Governor Norrapat Plodthong, who presided over the reception, held today (Jan 26) Phuket Novotel Phookethra Hotel in Phuket Town, to welcome the “2018 FIFA World Cup TM Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola” committee and FIFA legend “Christian Karembeu”, a key member of France’s World Cup 98 winning team, who was tasked with bringing the solid-gold trophy to Thailand.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup TM Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola is considered to be one of the sports world’s iconic events awaited by people in every corner of the globe. The 2018 FIFA World Cup TM Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola began in this year’s host of the World Cup, Russia, on Saturday Sept 9, and will travel to 51 countries in 6 continents covering a distance of 126,000 kilometers in nine months, after which the cup will return to Russia on Saturday June 7.

After Thailand, the FIFA World Cup TM Trophy will be flown to the Lao People’s Democratic Republic and Macau.

Sedef Salingan Sahin, General Manager of Coca-Cola (Thailand) Ltd said, “Coca-Cola, as an official major sponsor of the World Cup, intends to give the Thai people a New Year’s present with this biggest sports activity of the year – The 2018 FIFA World Cup TM Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola - in Phuket.

“The FIFA World Cup TM, held every four years, is one of the world’s most anticipated sporting events, rekindling hope and lifting the spirit of football fans who passionately follow the event with great interest,” she said.

“In bringing the FIFA World Cup TM Trophy to Thailand, Coca-Cola intends for Thai people to spend this special moment together as they will have the opportunity to experience the greatness and magic of the World Cup trophy.

“Plus, it will be made even more special than previous editions, as the Trophy Tour is held in Phuket for the very first time.”

Not to be missed is the event’s ultimate highlight, the authentic FIFA World Cup TM Trophy on display for visitors to take a photo with it up close.

Pornwut Sarasin, Chairman of ThaiNamthip Company Ltd said, “The 2018 FIFA World Cup TM Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola is honoured by the presence of Gov Norrapat who officially welcomed the 2018 FIFA World Cup TM Trophy Tour committee and FIFA legend Christian Karembeu, a member of France’s World Cup 98 winning team, accompanying the solid-gold trophy today.

“Apart from the priceless experience and exclusive rights to the 2018 FIFA World Cup TM Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola, we are also proud to present this as a New Year gift and encouragement to the people in the southern Thailand.”

Maj Gen Patchara Rattakul, Chief Operating Officer of Haad Thip Public Company Ltd said, “Coke is offering Thai youth across 14 southern Thai provinces, the opportunity to pursue their dreams of becoming professional players. In this regard, during 26 – 27 January, Coke will host a “Coca-Cola football clinic” where professional players are invited to coach these aspiring young footballers.

“And to welcome the upcoming World Cup competition, we have produced a limited edition of specially designed Coke bottles – only 1,000 in all. Some of the bottles will be auctioned via Coke Thai Club and others will be sold at the ‘2018 FIFA World Cup TM Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola’ venue,” he said.

“Furthermore, during the whole month of January 2018, Haad Thip will donate 50 satang for every crown seal cap from glass bottled Coke, Fanta or Sprite sold in 14 southern provinces. All the proceeds raised will be used to fund the development of football skills and purchase sports equipment for children in the 14 provinces.”

To further support this development, Haad Thip Public Co., Ltd and the Coca-Cola Foundation Thailand, have together raised B1 million, helping to rekindle the hope and support local youngsters’ dreams, aspiring to be professional footballers.