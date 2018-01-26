The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Oju Group
The Phuket News Phuket Sport
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World  | Surf Report  | Predictions XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

2018 FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola receives a rousing welcome in Phuket

FOOTBAL: Coca-Cola by the Coca-Cola system in Thailand, an official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup TM 2018, today kicked off the “2018 FIFA World Cup TM Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola” as it made its way to Phuket.

Football, World-Cup,

The Phuket News

Friday 26 January 2018, 05:27PM

Christian Karmbeu, a member of France’s World Cup 98 winning team together with the FIFA World Cup TM Trophy.
Christian Karmbeu, a member of France’s World Cup 98 winning team together with the FIFA World Cup TM Trophy.

The brand holds exclusive rights to take the iconic FIFA World Cup TM Trophy to Thailand to bring the energy and excitement of a world-class football experience to Thai football fans. The highly-anticipated event, to be held on Saturday, 27 January 2018 at the Central Festival Phuket, brings football’s coveted prize directly to fans in the South of Thailand, to spark hope and lift their spirit as the whole nation celebrates the special moment together.

The Coca-Cola system was honoured with the presence of Governor Norrapat Plodthong, who presided over the reception, held today (Jan 26) Phuket Novotel Phookethra Hotel in Phuket Town, to welcome the “2018 FIFA World Cup TM Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola” committee and FIFA legend “Christian Karembeu”, a key member of France’s World Cup 98 winning team, who was tasked with bringing the solid-gold trophy to Thailand.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup TM Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola is considered to be one of the sports world’s iconic events awaited by people in every corner of the globe. The 2018 FIFA World Cup TM Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola began in this year’s host of the World Cup, Russia, on Saturday Sept 9, and will travel to 51 countries in 6 continents covering a distance of 126,000 kilometers in nine months, after which the cup will return to Russia on Saturday June 7.

After Thailand, the FIFA World Cup TM Trophy will be flown to the Lao People’s Democratic Republic and Macau.

Sedef Salingan Sahin, General Manager of Coca-Cola (Thailand) Ltd said, “Coca-Cola, as an official major sponsor of the World Cup, intends to give the Thai people a New Year’s present with this biggest sports activity of the year – The 2018 FIFA World Cup TM Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola - in Phuket.

“The FIFA World Cup TM, held every four years, is one of the world’s most anticipated sporting events, rekindling hope and lifting the spirit of football fans who passionately follow the event with great interest,” she said.

“In bringing the FIFA World Cup TM Trophy to Thailand, Coca-Cola intends for Thai people to spend this special moment together as they will have the opportunity to experience the greatness and magic of the World Cup trophy.

“Plus, it will be made even more special than previous editions, as the Trophy Tour is held in Phuket for the very first time.”

QSI International School Phuket

Not to be missed is the event’s ultimate highlight, the authentic FIFA World Cup TM Trophy on display for visitors to take a photo with it up close.

Pornwut Sarasin, Chairman of ThaiNamthip Company Ltd said, “The 2018 FIFA World Cup TM Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola is honoured by the presence of Gov Norrapat who officially welcomed the 2018 FIFA World Cup TM Trophy Tour committee and FIFA legend Christian Karembeu, a member of France’s World Cup 98 winning team, accompanying the solid-gold trophy today.

“Apart from the priceless experience and exclusive rights to the 2018 FIFA World Cup TM Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola, we are also proud to present this as a New Year gift and encouragement to the people in the southern Thailand.”

Maj Gen Patchara Rattakul, Chief Operating Officer of Haad Thip Public Company Ltd said, “Coke is offering Thai youth across 14 southern Thai provinces, the opportunity to pursue their dreams of becoming professional players. In this regard, during 26 – 27 January, Coke will host a “Coca-Cola football clinic” where professional players are invited to coach these aspiring young footballers.

“And to welcome the upcoming World Cup competition, we have produced a limited edition of specially designed Coke bottles – only 1,000 in all. Some of the bottles will be auctioned via Coke Thai Club and others will be sold at the ‘2018 FIFA World Cup TM Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola’ venue,” he said.

“Furthermore, during the whole month of January 2018, Haad Thip will donate 50 satang for every crown seal cap from glass bottled Coke, Fanta or Sprite sold in 14 southern provinces. All the proceeds raised will be used to fund the development of football skills and purchase sports equipment for children in the 14 provinces.”

To further support this development, Haad Thip Public Co., Ltd and the Coca-Cola Foundation Thailand, have together raised B1 million, helping to rekindle the hope and support local youngsters’ dreams, aspiring to be professional footballers.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Five Phuket tour boat drivers charged in random pier inspections

Read the article..."Then all information and evidence required will be presented to the Tourism Business Licences office" Somewhat premature...(Read More)

Korean tourist dies during island trip off Phuket

yep...I agree...no-one should be allowed to swim in the water at any beach or anywhere else. ...(Read More)

THAI flight from Hong Kong skids off Phuket runway, incident under investigation

Wow there is a first for Phuket. The Thai airways plane was back in service within hours? Did they not spray the tail logo with black paint and spray ...(Read More)

Go Eco Phuket petitions to form official marine protection task force

And still the mother of all expats makes incorrect assertions....(Read More)

THAI flight from Hong Kong skids off Phuket runway, incident under investigation

Decline, lie, not available. And it all goes over, in thai thinking. That this aircraft was allowed just within hours to take off again with a full...(Read More)

THAI flight from Hong Kong skids off Phuket runway, incident under investigation

Even thai air aviation matters are now covered up by Thai Authorities, unless The Aviation Herald reports No critical failure, minor damage? In inte...(Read More)

Five Phuket tour boat drivers charged in random pier inspections

Instead to focus of few injured and dead tourists with the tour boat operators, it would be better as well to regulate all foreigners renting motorcyc...(Read More)

Korean tourist dies during island trip off Phuket

Very strange the Chalong police took a photo of a witness in the station. Not appropriate at all. ...(Read More)

Work to correct Phuket’s ‘improper’ temple erections hits halfway mark

If peoples feelings and sensitivities were not a point by building this improper structures, why should it be a point when removing it now ? And,.....(Read More)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.