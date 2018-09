Start From: Saturday 10 November 2018, 04:00PM to Saturday 10 November 2018, 08:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Gather up your friends or gear up solo for this vibrant race. The Colour Fun Run takes place annually and combines sport with family fun, encouraging people of all ages and abilities to join in on this fantastic and colourful day out. Tickets for this event sell very fast, so book now to avoid disappointment.