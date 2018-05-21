FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
200-year-old Phuket community considered to become new tourist attraction

PHUKET: The Governor of Phuket has stated that it is his intention to turn the 200-year-old Bangrong community in Pa Khlok into a new tourist attraction to bring valuable financial support to the community’s residents.

culturetourismThe Phuket News

Monday 21 May 2018, 11:44AM

Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong leads Saturday’s inspection of the local Bangrong Community in Pa Khlok. Photo: PR Dept

The Bangrong community is one of ten local communities currently being considered to become tourist attractions, with public hearings now underway.

Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong inspected the Bangrong community at 11:30am on Saturday (May 19) together with the Pa Khlok Mayor Panya Sampaorat and others.

Governor Norraphat said, “Phuket’s Bangrong community has existed for 200 years and it has a very attractive history.

“Bangrong is one of 10 local communities I would like to see turned into a tourist attraction. Tourists can be shown so much about the local lifestyle and I hope that more than 50,000 visitors will visit these communities each year,” he said.

“Local community leaders will be able to provide different activities for visitors to these communities such as mangrove tours, teaching their sufficiency economy lifestyle and kayak trips to name a few.

“To enable this project to move forward we will need to set development standards which will also improve local management as well. Once finalised local people in each area will be ready to welcome tourists,” Governor Norraphat added.

It has not yet been revealed what other nine local Phuket communities are being considered to be turned into tourist attractions.

 

 

