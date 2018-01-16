The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Oju Group
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

20 officials probed for ‘sponsored services’

BANGKOK: Twenty government officials might have been implicated in human trafficking following the crackdown on a massage parlour in Bangkok last Friday (Jan 12).

Chinese, crime, corruption, Myanmar, police, immigration, sex,

Bangkok Post

Tuesday 16 January 2018, 09:21AM

Officials escort a woman from Victoria’s Secret massage parlour during the raid in Bangkok last Friday (Jan 12). Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill
Officials escort a woman from Victoria’s Secret massage parlour during the raid in Bangkok last Friday (Jan 12). Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill

The names are reportedly officials on the list of “sponsored guests” in the den’s ledgers, which showed only their positions but are still identifiable thanks to the date and time records.

A special operation of Department of Special Investigation and administrative officials raided Victoria’s Secret in Wang Thonglang district last Friday following complaints about possible abuse of underage girls. They took into custody a man and 113 women who worked there.

Kongrob Prathumnat of the Provincial Administration Department who heads the criminal investigation submitted the list of names to the Office of Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC) yesterday (Jan 15) for further investigation.

The PACC normally handles cases of corruption and malfeasance against lower-ranking officials while the National Anti-Corruption Commission takes care of such cases against politicians and high-ranking officials.

After questioning the women, the team sorted them into three groups.

Three of them – two from Myanmar and the other from China – were categorised as victims of human trafficking as they are under 18.

“A 19-year-old Myanmar woman told us she had been deceived into prostitution at Victoria’s Secret since she was 17,” he said.

The trio were sent to Kredtrakarn Protection and Occupation Development Centre under the Ministry of Human Resources in Nonthaburi province for shelter and rehabilitation.

Another 25 women – 21 from Myanmar, three from Laos and one Thai – were put in the second group since the team has yet to clearly establish whether they had been forced into the sex trade and were under 18.

This group was sent for bone density tests at Police’s General Hospital to determine their ages and the team would seek court approval to detain them for seven days for further questioning.

The last group consists of the remaining 85 women – three of whom are Thais – who were found not to be the trafficking victims and will be prosecuted.

For the last group, authorities agreed to let Wang Thonglang Police charge the Thais with assembling at brothels under the 1996 prostitution law, punishable by a jail term of one month or a fine of B1,000.

The foreigners will face two charges – taking jobs other than specified in work permits and assembling at brothels. They will be sent to the Immigration Bureau for deportation.

Five more men were also arrested yesterday on charges of prostitution and/or harbouring illegal migrants. They are Sattatham Chaengchai, 67, Chainarong Ansuk, 54, Manas Auamthap, 49, Eknapat Jaruwatpathomkul, 30, and Somchai Sang-udom.

Police sought to detain them with the Criminal Court in the afternoon.

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Housekeeper harassment leads Phuket police to warn on correct behaviour

Guess what sex pats, even your beloved last bastion of sexism and sex servant paradise is catching up to the times. Women are increasingly learning th...(Read More)

Housekeeper harassment leads Phuket police to warn on correct behaviour

Oh the mighty male ego, when it's not forcing itself onto disadvantaged women, it's whining about having to force itself on disadvantaged wome...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Safety a priority, but for who?

Stop trying to change Thais into caring, compassionate, smart and thinking folk. The culture is a perfect incubator of selfishness fostering disreg...(Read More)

Rocker Sek Loso accuses police of double standards

Was the Kamnan also found to have marijuana and amphetamines in his blood stream then? Only this 'Loso' slime ball had lots of those. And his ...(Read More)

Phuket’s private piers face marine safety sweep

To collect datas from boat operators and put them on daily basis in computer thousands of tourists a day, Governor will need hundreds of civil servant...(Read More)

Several injured as boat explodes at Viking Cave Koh Phi Phi

World wide published by victims themselves. About 1 death and all the 16 wounded. This has nothing to do with 'regular posters', just with ke...(Read More)

Man suffers serious head injuries as motorbike slams into drain

Come on PN...continued mis-statement, "...his motorbike slammed into a roadside drain...". No...the correct statement is "Another reck...(Read More)

Several injured as boat explodes at Viking Cave Koh Phi Phi

Regular posters on this site have never been particularly concerned with accuracy.......(Read More)

Phuket’s private piers face marine safety sweep

And what about all the boats that just leave from the beach?...(Read More)

Housekeeper harassment leads Phuket police to warn on correct behaviour

Regarding the caddies and the hotel stuff who likes to earn extra money.Would be interesting to know if the person knows this from hearsay or is it hi...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.