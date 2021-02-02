‘2 Man Scramble’ at the Blue Canyon

GOLF: Ahead of their Canyon course reopening next month, Phuket’s Blue Canyon Country Club welcomed over 100 golfers to its ‘2 Man Scramble’ event on Jan 24.

Golf

By Ben Tirebuck

Wednesday 3 February 2021, 10:30AM

Wayne Klapko and Marco Fragola took the second runners-up spot in the gross score competition. Photo: Blue Canyon Phuket.

Wayne Klapko, who took the second runners-up spot with partner Marco Fragola, tess off. Photo: Blue Canyon Phuket.

One half of the winning pair of the gross score, Khun Leo, tees off. Photo: Blue Canyon Phuket

The event brought together golfers from across the island for a day of fun and competitive play at one of the country’s most prestigious country clubs.

Winners of the gross score were Khun Filip and Khun Leo with a score of 62. Hot on their heels in the first runners-up spot with a score of 63 were Khun Namo and Khun Rattawarin. Wayne Klapko and Marco Fragola took the second runners-up spot with a score of 66.

Winners of of the net score competition with a score of 61.8 were Khun Pasoot and Khun Rattakorn followed by Khun Tanadech and Khun Somboon as first runners-up with a score of 63 and Maxim Sazonova and Alesia Sazonova as second runners-up.

Blue Canyon Country Club has hosted some of the most renowned golf championships over the years and is the one and only three-time host of the Johnnie Walker Classic. It has also witnessed legends of the game of golf, celebrities and heads of state take on its fairways and greens.

Cradled in a 720-acre verdant valley against a magnificent backdrop of the majestic Phang Nga mountains and the Andaman Sea, Blue Canyon offers two award-winning championship golf courses, ‘The Canyon’ built in 1991 and ‘The Lakes’ in 1999, complete with a boutique spa resort and luxurious clubhouse facilities.

Now under new ownership and management, Blue Canyon Country Club is striving to be at the absolute pinnacle of all golf courses in Thailand. The Canyon course, which has recently undergone a full restoration, is due to reopen in March and a massive renovation of the clubhouse is scheduled to start soon.

Golf tournaments at Blue Canyon Country Club are a monthly occurrence. If you wish to participate, please visit their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/BlueCanyonCountryClub/