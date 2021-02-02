BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

‘2 Man Scramble’ at the Blue Canyon

‘2 Man Scramble’ at the Blue Canyon

GOLF: Ahead of their Canyon course reopening next month, Phuket’s Blue Canyon Country Club welcomed over 100 golfers to its ‘2 Man Scramble’ event on Jan 24.

Golf
By Ben Tirebuck

Wednesday 3 February 2021, 10:30AM

One half of the winning pair of the gross score, Khun Leo, tees off. Photo: Blue Canyon Phuket

One half of the winning pair of the gross score, Khun Leo, tees off. Photo: Blue Canyon Phuket

Wayne Klapko, who took the second runners-up spot with partner Marco Fragola, tess off. Photo: Blue Canyon Phuket.

Wayne Klapko, who took the second runners-up spot with partner Marco Fragola, tess off. Photo: Blue Canyon Phuket.

Khun Tanadech and Khun Somboon, first runners-up of the net score competition. Photo: Blue Canyon Phuket.

Khun Tanadech and Khun Somboon, first runners-up of the net score competition. Photo: Blue Canyon Phuket.

Khun Pasoot and Khun Rattakorn, winners of the net score competition. Photo: Blue Canyon Phuket.

Khun Pasoot and Khun Rattakorn, winners of the net score competition. Photo: Blue Canyon Phuket.

Winners of the gross score competition Khun Filip and Khun Leo. Photo: Blue Canyon Phuket.

Winners of the gross score competition Khun Filip and Khun Leo. Photo: Blue Canyon Phuket.

First runners-up in the gross score competition Khun Namo and Khun Rattawarin. Photo: Blue Canyon Phuket.

First runners-up in the gross score competition Khun Namo and Khun Rattawarin. Photo: Blue Canyon Phuket.

Wayne Klapko and Marco Fragola took the second runners-up spot in the gross score competition. Photo: Blue Canyon Phuket.

Wayne Klapko and Marco Fragola took the second runners-up spot in the gross score competition. Photo: Blue Canyon Phuket.

Photo: Blue Canyon Phuket.

Photo: Blue Canyon Phuket.

« »

The event brought together golfers from across the island for a day of fun and competitive play at one of the country’s most prestigious country clubs.

Winners of the gross score were Khun Filip and Khun Leo with a score of 62. Hot on their heels in the first runners-up spot with a score of 63 were Khun Namo and Khun Rattawarin. Wayne Klapko and Marco Fragola took the second runners-up spot with a score of 66.

Winners of of the net score competition with a score of 61.8 were Khun Pasoot and Khun Rattakorn followed by Khun Tanadech and Khun Somboon as first runners-up with a score of 63 and Maxim Sazonova and Alesia Sazonova as second runners-up.

Blue Canyon Country Club has hosted some of the most renowned golf championships over the years and is the one and only three-time host of the Johnnie Walker Classic. It has also witnessed legends of the game of golf, celebrities and heads of state take on its fairways and greens.

Benihana Phuket

Cradled in a 720-acre verdant valley against a magnificent backdrop of the majestic Phang Nga mountains and the Andaman Sea, Blue Canyon offers two award-winning championship golf courses, ‘The Canyon’ built in 1991 and ‘The Lakes’ in 1999, complete with a boutique spa resort and luxurious clubhouse facilities.

Now under new ownership and management, Blue Canyon Country Club is striving to be at the absolute pinnacle of all golf courses in Thailand. The Canyon course, which has recently undergone a full restoration, is due to reopen in March and a massive renovation of the clubhouse is scheduled to start soon.

Golf tournaments at Blue Canyon Country Club are a monthly occurrence. If you wish to participate, please visit their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/BlueCanyonCountryClub/

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Man Utd hit Southampton for nine, Arsenal lose at Wolves
Penguins seal series against Cows
Liverpool scramble to boost defensive options on transfer deadline day
Dechapol, Sapsiree win badminton World Tour Finals
Sports tournaments, beauty contests allowed
All eyes on Dechapol, Sapsiree again
New Day Dawns For Phuket Cricket
Touch rugby returns to Phuket
Man City threaten to turn Premier League race into procession
Pornpawee fells another giant
Phuket Wonderboy looks to make ONE noise
Man Utd title hopes hit as Chelsea’s Tuchel era starts with stalemate
Pornpawee blows away Ratchanok
Tokyo Olympics test event to be postponed reports
Controversy at the ACG as Penguins defeat Cows

 

Phuket community
Have confidence in vaccines, says doctor

Sure most of us have confidence in vaccines. But where are the vaccines in Thailand? Now Russia com...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguards urge beach caution after Russian man, Thai girl rescued from drowning

During weekends many Thai families sit below tries beside 'lagoon', picnicking and leaving t...(Read More)

Have confidence in vaccines, says doctor

When you read 1 Feb PN article that 'FDA is ready', which it isn't, and compare that wit...(Read More)

German man survives high-speed impact with traffic island

the existing videos from 2 cams show clearly whats going on. maybe it will change your mind if you w...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguards urge beach caution after Russian man, Thai girl rescued from drowning

Wiesel, you're clueless as to the responsibilities of a lifeguard. They are not there to "r...(Read More)

Phuket lifts quarantine for all domestic arrivals, except Samut Sakhon

'Good morning Sir/Madam. Did you come from Bangkok or Samut Sakhon?" "Errr- Bangkokk?&...(Read More)

Myanmar coup means huge losses for Thailand

I feel sorry for the people of Myanmar, but since this story is about Thailand too, I hope this some...(Read More)

German man survives high-speed impact with traffic island

Perhaps the German was drunk, maybe he drove to quick, but the picture is clearly showing another mo...(Read More)

Phuket mayors, councillors discharged ahead of municipal election 

TWO months of discharge? What a dramatic time thing, just for municipal election? Wow. Is 4 weeks n...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguards urge beach caution after Russian man, Thai girl rescued from drowning

That small shallow lagoon between Naiharn Lake and the Naiharn beach is often the location of danger...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Phuket Property
CMI - Thailand
Dan About Thailand
Brightview Center
HeadStart International School Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Art-Tec Design
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Dewa Phuket Resort
Thanyapura
Property in Phuket
UWC Thailand
https://sgssecurity.com/
Thai Residential

 