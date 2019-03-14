June 30th and July 6th. 2 Major freshwater Fishing Events at the amazing Exotic Fishing Thailand. Huge prizes valued at 1 million Thai Baht. Free entry for spectators, great afternoon out for the family.
|
|
|
Start From: Sunday 30 June 2019, 10:30AM to Sunday 30 June 2019, 05:30PM
June 30th and July 6th. 2 Major freshwater Fishing Events at the amazing Exotic Fishing Thailand. Huge prizes valued at 1 million Thai Baht. Free entry for spectators, great afternoon out for the family.
|Person :
|Exotic Fishing Thailand
|Address :
|Exotic Fishing Thailand, Phang Nga
|Phone :
|English 088 379 9377 and Thai 081 199 5922
Why should charges even be considered against the truck driver HE was going the right way. Ghost Ri...(Read More)
Seeing everyday uneducated ignorant motorbikes and motorbike sidecar drivers approving on the wrong ...(Read More)
Hope coming days we also will read in Thai press about the 'World Freedom Day' on March 14th...(Read More)
One person certainly "drunk" was the reporter.. "new" pick up... no way... recen...(Read More)
Som nam na. I feel bad for the deceased's parents and family, but he got what he asked for. Pe...(Read More)
A ghost rider is a ghost rider. Nothing to comment on that. Just that the correct car driver has a l...(Read More)
Oh boy, well, at least you didn't use the word 'hub' in the story. How about trying to ...(Read More)
It's amazing that the story is completely different in "The Thaiger" than here....(Read More)
Hahaha, one must see the photo to believe it. But now serious, the RTP decision ( contradictory thai...(Read More)
IF they are going to ban riding in the rear of pickups they will need to start with the Tuk TUks whi...(Read More)