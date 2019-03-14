THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
2 Major Freshwater Fishing

Start From: Sunday 30 June 2019, 10:30AM to Sunday 30 June 2019, 05:30PM

June 30th and July 6th. 2 Major freshwater Fishing Events at the amazing Exotic Fishing Thailand. Huge prizes valued at 1 million Thai Baht. Free entry for spectators, great afternoon out for the family.

Person : Exotic Fishing Thailand
Address : Exotic Fishing Thailand, Phang Nga
Phone : English 088 379 9377 and Thai 081 199 5922

 

