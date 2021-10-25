BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
2,000 Sandbox arrivals test COVID positive branded as fake news

2,000 Sandbox arrivals test COVID positive branded as fake news

PHUKET: Phuket officials are warning people to ignore a notice circulating on social media claiming that 2,000 tourists from six different countries who arrived in Thailand under the Phuket Sandbox scheme have tested positive for COVID-19.

COVID-19Coronavirustourismtechnologycrime
By The Phuket News

Monday 25 October 2021, 10:44AM

Image: PR Phuket

Image: PR Phuket

The warning posted by officials is branded openly as, “Fake news, don’t share!”

“The Anti-Fake News Center has checked the facts with the Phuket Provincial Public Relations Office and found that such information is false information,” said the notice, posted online over the weekend.

“The Phuket Public Relations Office has checked the information and clarified that it is not true. From 1 July - 21 October 2021, 53,120 tourists arrived through the Phuket Sandbox, with 171 infected, representing only 0.3% of all tourists. Not all of them are infected with COVID-19 as stated in the post,” the warning noted.

“Therefore, people are asked not to trust such information and [we] ask for cooperation not to send or share such information on various social media channels. People can receive more information from the Phuket Public Relations Office posted through the website https://pr.prd.go.th/phuket or [they can] call 076-216118,” the post added.

People were advised to report any reports or social media posts suspected of being “fake news” via:

LINE: @antifakenewscenter (http://nav.cx/uyKYnsG

Website: https://www.antifakenewscenter.com/ 

Twitter: https://twitter.com/AFNCThailand 

Hotline: Government Information Service Center for the People Tel: 1111 ext. 87

