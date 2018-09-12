THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

19 years later, missing man returns to village full of scars

SURIN: Much to his family’s surprise, a man returned home to a village in Sangkha district after having disappeared for 19 years – enough time to convince the family he was long dead.

deathdrugsmarinepoliceconstructionviolencehealth
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 12 September 2018, 09:10AM

Somsak Somying with his mother Iat, who ‘cried tears of joy’ when her son returned from the dead. Photo: Nopparat Kingkaeo

Somsak Somying with his mother Iat, who ‘cried tears of joy’ when her son returned from the dead. Photo: Nopparat Kingkaeo

Disfigured ears and scars all over his body were evidence of what Somsak Somying, 50, went through while working on a fishing trawler for two years before he was arrested in the Malaysian seas and imprisoned there for several months.

His mother, 72-year-old Iat Somying, cried tears of joy as she recounted the unexpected return of her son last Thursday (Sept 6) after she and everyone else in the village had lost hope of ever seeing him again.

“I always missed him and thought he was dead. I regularly performed a merit-making rite for him and prayed he was resting in peace,” said Ms Iat. “I don’t wish for anything else now he’s home with me again.”

A northeastern wrist-binding rite known as bai si su khwan was performed yesterday (Sept 11) as a way for his family and other villagers to welcome him home.

In 1999, Mr Somsak, who was 31 at the time, left home with a friend from his village to work at a construction site in Bangkok. The friend later quit the job and left. Mr Somsak did not have any money and couldn’t read or write, so he struggled to find his way home.

He moved from one construction site to another in search of work until 2015, when he was transferred to a construction site in Phuket. There he met a new friend who convinced him to pursue a “well-paid” fishing job.

A job placement company in Samut Prakan promised to give him B9,000 a month if he agreed to give up his ID card, he said.

Central Phuket

“Working on a fishing trawler turned out to be an endless nightmare,” said Mr Somsak.

He rarely had a chance to leave the boat, drug use was rife, and he suffered violent attacks from people armed with spades, he said.

He finally got out when he was arrested by Malaysian authorities and jailed for several months before an organisation helped him return to Thailand.

The same job broker in Samut Prakan then sent him to work at a factory for another two months until he was detained in a police raid, he said.

In lieu of any identifying documents the police struggled to reunite him with his family.

They were finally able to locate his sister who lives in another district of Surin who helped to bring him home.

Read original story here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

BenPendejo | 12 September 2018 - 18:57:31 

What a nightmare for this poor chap. I hope he has a peaceful and happy life with his family.  This guys story would make a good movie.  Seems like human trafficking and slavery are still alive and thriving in Thailand.  There really seems to be a dark underbelly to this country...or maybe it is all of SE Asia...but seems really active here. I don't know.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Police link arrested Hells Angel to drugs and murder
Octopizzo: Nairobi’s rap king
Police follow money trail in karaoke bar murder
Thrust into the front-line
From vigilantes to gangsters
Wife seeks justice over prison inmate’s brutal death
London looks for answers as murder rate soars
Wanted Aussie to be extradited
A hundred inmates on the loose after deadly Brazil prison riot
Man allegedly kills woman and her daughter after bid to have sex fails
Suspected murderer continues to deny charge, say Phuket police
Defendants plead not guilty to murdering karaoke bar girl
Suspects in dismemberment case indicted
28 inmates killed in Mexico prison riot
Links probed between murder suspects and drug rings

 

Phuket community
Paradise Postponed: Franck de Lestapis at Pimalai Resort Koh Lanta

With the prices that place charges it's no wonder they can afford to pay for obvious commercial ...(Read More)

It’s the money: Tour operator commissions key factor undermining Phuket marine tourism safety

All very true and valid points. The issue of booking desks gouging prices with no thought for the re...(Read More)

Phuket monkey mass sterilisation Round 2 begins!

Wow, 1,312,492 stray dogs on Phuket? Is that official? Same as the official figure of about 350,000...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety sessions fully booked

Who are the Teachers? Horst...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard deal probed for corruption

B14m contract and no lifeguards appeared but it took them this long to realise something was amiss (...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety sessions fully booked

Unfortunately, the Harbour Department in Thailand does not have enough qualified Instructors to trai...(Read More)

Phuket monkey mass sterilisation Round 2 begins!

What about doing something about the 1,312,492 stray dogs in Phuket? The little green rubber rings t...(Read More)

129 Phuket monkeys caught for mass sterilisation Round 2

Undisclosed reasons. That means:, thai way of doing things without thinking or reason. Just do. And ...(Read More)

Hope floats for Chalong Underpass opening by April

Dek, sadly, some, like you, with no expertise, want to comment on people they do not know.... oops, ...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard deal probed for corruption

No surprise at all...I mean...did anyone actually think this contract was awarded on such a strange ...(Read More)

 

Central Food Hall
Freedom Boardsports
Tile-it
Dream Beach Club
China International Boat Show 2019
Lofty Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
JW Marriott Phuket
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
The Boathouse Phuket

 