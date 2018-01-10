The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Oju Group
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

18th Prawit watch identified as B1.5m Patek Philippe

BANGKOK: The latest luxury watch spotted on the wrist of Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon has been identified on social media.

politics,

Bangkok Post

Wednesday 10 January 2018, 09:01AM

According to the CSI LA Facebook page, this photo of Gen Prawit wearing a B1.5mn Patek Philippe 5135R Calendario Annual Calendar watch was taken in March, 2016. Photo: via Bangkok Post
According to the CSI LA Facebook page, this photo of Gen Prawit wearing a B1.5mn Patek Philippe 5135R Calendario Annual Calendar watch was taken in March, 2016. Photo: via Bangkok Post

The CSI LA Facebook page posted a photo yesterday (Jan 9) showing Gen Prawit wearing the watch and singled it out as a Patek Philippe 5135R Calendario Annual Calendar worth about B1.5 million.

The photo is said to have been taken on March 22, 2016 when Gen Prawit performed merit making in Mae Rim district of Chiang Mai.

It is the 18th luxury timepiece seen being worn by Gen Prawit.

Social media was first set abuzz after the deputy PM was shown wearing a platinum Richard Mille RM 029, with a value of about B2.5mn, at a Government House event late last year.

None of these luxury watches were included in Gen Prawit’s assets declaration submitted to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC).

The NACC is now investigating the scandal and its president Watcharapol Prasarnrajkit has said if more watches have been found, the NACC might have to take more time to collect evidence.

The NACC previously called for patience from the media as the results of the probe will be revealed at the end of this month or early next month.

An unconfirmed report said Gen Prawit might report to the NACC that he borrowed the watches from his friends to wear at special events.

Meanwhile, political activist Ekachai Hongkangwan arrived at the government complaint centre yesterday to present his own watch to Gen Prawit as a “gift”, arguing that the deputy prime minister should not have to “borrow” other people’s watches and should have one of his own.

Mr Ekachai claimed his watch is a 10-year-old Seiko and was a “suitable gift”, since “watches don’t have to be extravagant, so long as they can tell time”.

Authorities including the commander of the Armed Forces Security Centre Lt Gen Thanakiat Chobchuenchom reportedly offered to take it on his behalf, but Mr Ekachai refused to give the watch to anyone other than Gen Prawit himself.

“I am aware that Government House and the Defence Ministry will be holding Children’s Day activities this Saturday (Jan 13). So I will be there to give the watch to him myself,” he said.

Around 10 supporters of Mr Ekachai’s move to present the watch were seen handing out calendars with pictures of Gen Prawit wearing luxury wristwatches.

“The National Council for Peace and Order’s time is up,” said Mr Ekachai. “The government has said it will not stay for an extended period of time, but there has been no clear sign that an election will happen any time this year.”

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Kurt | 10 January 2018 - 12:29:23

Last news.  In the south 6 rangers in just a normal pick up wounded/die because of terrorist activity.
When is Defence Minister providing them armoured cars instead show off his personal wealth and working 18 multi million watch polishing?
New Armoured cars available, now just stored some where for display only?

Defence ministerial lack of actions/directing. Perhaps only living in a office time cocon ? All 18 watches show the same time?

The Phuket News

Kurt | 10 January 2018 - 11:40:38

ei ei, It was only one watch 'borrowed' from a friend , who past conveniently away, and forgotten to return to family.
Not 18 watches!!!

This whole Prawit watch story is damaging the image of the Junta.
A Junta that in a army coupe shuffled aside a elected Government.

A general deputy prime minister showing unusual extreme richdom loose face in the eyes of his country men who just earn 300 thb a day?
Why is there not a decent pension scheme for these minimum incomes, instead of budgeting not needed sub marines, tanks, armoured cars?  Armoured cars not sent to the south where they are needed?

Are thai generals, there are about 1900 of them, earning so much salary?
It is time that General Prime Minister Prawut, besides his Friday night sermons take action and replace this deputy, in order to gain back more trust of the thai people.
Let Prawit go, with or without his 18 watches and his declared 100,000 thb car only.
Time for him to go with grandchildren to eat chicken rice and go to a pond to feed the ducks.

All these watches, in time, will do more bad than good.
The Junta self declared immunity is even so quick cancelled by a new elected government as Junta created it for itselves
This is Thailand. Paper tigers and Courts are patient.

Look at that airports occupation affair, 10 years ago, now it starts in courts. Time means nothing in Thailand.

The Phuket News

CaptainJack69 | 10 January 2018 - 11:40:12

Obvious and unabashed corruption anyone? Well if I was Thai my culturally induced myopia would prevent me from noticing. I'm not Thai, so they don't care what I think.

Taksin gave his wife expensive houses as "gifts" and then "borrowed" them back. Is he still the role model for Thai politicians?

The Phuket News
Matches 3 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket beach rights viral video blows out to nothing

That marker looks about as old as when the Casuarina trees got cut down for the condos. They were protected as beach trees once upon a time. What cha...(Read More)

Foreign Minister confirms Yingluck in London since Sept

Funny premature thai Ministrial bla bla. They have no confirmed knowledge of Mrs Yinluck's where abouts. Just some photos. Perhaps something j...(Read More)

18th Prawit watch identified as B1.5m Patek Philippe

Last news. In the south 6 rangers in just a normal pick up wounded/die because of terrorist activity. When is Defence Minister providing them armour...(Read More)

18th Prawit watch identified as B1.5m Patek Philippe

ei ei, It was only one watch 'borrowed' from a friend , who past conveniently away, and forgotten to return to family. Not 18 watches!!! T...(Read More)

18th Prawit watch identified as B1.5m Patek Philippe

Obvious and unabashed corruption anyone? Well if I was Thai my culturally induced myopia would prevent me from noticing. I'm not Thai, so they don...(Read More)

Soi Dog founder questions report, calls for ‘refocussed’ government strategy

I am in complete agreement with John Dalley. I do wish people would stop complaining about the soi dogs and simply go back to their sterile countries ...(Read More)

ID theft victim calls on CSD for justice

Ms Nicha is obviously not a VIP, influential, or rich person, seen the speedy arrest warrants procedure, and even locked up 1 night by police. It is ...(Read More)

Patong nightlife operators fear ‘return of bribes’

Guess we can say that the thai culture, so neurotically obsessed by appearance, not counts for pirate nest Patong. Appearance in Patong, or Surin Bea...(Read More)

Phuket beach rights viral video blows out to nothing

Tough. The posts were placed by..."The resort management and the Land Office...to mark the resort’s private land boundaries." Tough also t...(Read More)

Patong nightlife operators fear ‘return of bribes’

I understand having midnight or 1am closing times in heavily residential areas, but, why have any closing time around Bangla Road? I know, it's f...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.