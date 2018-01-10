BANGKOK: The latest luxury watch spotted on the wrist of Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon has been identified on social media.

Wednesday 10 January 2018, 09:01AM

According to the CSI LA Facebook page, this photo of Gen Prawit wearing a B1.5mn Patek Philippe 5135R Calendario Annual Calendar watch was taken in March, 2016. Photo: via Bangkok Post

The CSI LA Facebook page posted a photo yesterday (Jan 9) showing Gen Prawit wearing the watch and singled it out as a Patek Philippe 5135R Calendario Annual Calendar worth about B1.5 million.

The photo is said to have been taken on March 22, 2016 when Gen Prawit performed merit making in Mae Rim district of Chiang Mai.

It is the 18th luxury timepiece seen being worn by Gen Prawit.

Social media was first set abuzz after the deputy PM was shown wearing a platinum Richard Mille RM 029, with a value of about B2.5mn, at a Government House event late last year.

None of these luxury watches were included in Gen Prawit’s assets declaration submitted to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC).

The NACC is now investigating the scandal and its president Watcharapol Prasarnrajkit has said if more watches have been found, the NACC might have to take more time to collect evidence.

The NACC previously called for patience from the media as the results of the probe will be revealed at the end of this month or early next month.

An unconfirmed report said Gen Prawit might report to the NACC that he borrowed the watches from his friends to wear at special events.

Meanwhile, political activist Ekachai Hongkangwan arrived at the government complaint centre yesterday to present his own watch to Gen Prawit as a “gift”, arguing that the deputy prime minister should not have to “borrow” other people’s watches and should have one of his own.

Mr Ekachai claimed his watch is a 10-year-old Seiko and was a “suitable gift”, since “watches don’t have to be extravagant, so long as they can tell time”.

Authorities including the commander of the Armed Forces Security Centre Lt Gen Thanakiat Chobchuenchom reportedly offered to take it on his behalf, but Mr Ekachai refused to give the watch to anyone other than Gen Prawit himself.

“I am aware that Government House and the Defence Ministry will be holding Children’s Day activities this Saturday (Jan 13). So I will be there to give the watch to him myself,” he said.

Around 10 supporters of Mr Ekachai’s move to present the watch were seen handing out calendars with pictures of Gen Prawit wearing luxury wristwatches.

“The National Council for Peace and Order’s time is up,” said Mr Ekachai. “The government has said it will not stay for an extended period of time, but there has been no clear sign that an election will happen any time this year.”

