THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks


Login | Create Account
Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

18 Phuket police to be transferred in reshuffle

PHUKET: A total of 18 Phuket police officers will be transferred in a major reshuffle under an order signed by by Region 8 Police Commander Lt Gen Pongwut Pongsri.

police
By The Phuket News

Monday 8 July 2019, 03:54PM

According to a copy of the order handed to The Phuket News, Gen Pongwut signed the order on June 30, with the transfers to take effect on Aug 1.

According to a copy of the order handed to The Phuket News, Gen Pongwut signed the order on June 30, with the transfers to take effect on Aug 1.

According to a copy of the order handed to The Phuket News, Gen Pongwut signed the order on June 30, with the transfers to take effect on Aug 1.

In total, 14 officers will be transferred within Phuket, and the remaining four to be transferred out of the province.

The 14 transfers within Phuket are listed as:

QSI International School Phuket
  1. Capt Nirut Srisuwan to be transferred from Tha Chatchai Police Station to Karon Police Station
  2. Capt Prajawp Wongthong to be transferred from Kamala Police Station to Karon Police Station
  3. Capt Preechaphat Sangnoi to be transferred from Phuket City Police Station to join the Traffic Police at Phuket City Police Station
  4. Capt Polawat Ketsattha to be transferred from from Kamala Police Station to Thalang Police Station
  5. Capt Suchart Chainarong to be transferred from from Karon Police Station to join the Traffic Police at Phuket City Police Station
  6. Capt Suporn Mueangkai to be transferred from Thalang Police Station to Sakoo Police Station
  7. Capt Suwisit Kirirak to be transferred from Karon Police Station to Patong Police Station
  8. Capt Seksan Prakopsit to be transferred from Thalang Police Station to Patong Police Station
  9. Lt Kwansirinat Thairat to be transferred from Wichit Police Station to Patong Police Station
  10. Capt Narumon Thongkum to be transferred from the Phuket Provincial Police to join the General Staff Sub-Division 1 office Region 8 Police headquarters at Tha Chatchai
  11. Capt Phoo-ake Musikawong to be transferred from the Phuket Provincial Police to Region 8 Police
  12. Capt Supapot La-ongsakul to be transferred from Chalong Police Station to Region 8 Police
  13. Capt Sinchai Sukkee to be transferred from Patong Police Station to Region 8 Police
  14. Capt Akekarat Chatpai to be transferred from Patong Police Station to Region 8 Police

Four Phuket police officers will be transferred out of Phuket, as follows:

  1. Capt Chusak Thatsanapoom to be transferred from Patong Police Station to Lang Suan Police Station, Chumphon province
  2. Capt Nirot Bunsiri to be transferred from Chalong Police Station to Ta Sara Police Station, Nakhon Sri Thammarat province
  3. Capt Narongrit Malawaechan to be transferred from Thalang Police Station to Muang Phang Nga Police Station, Phang Nga province
  4. Lt Sakkarin Saengcharoen to be transferred from Chalong Police Station to Lan Saka Police Station, Nakhon Sri Thammarat province

Four officers being transferred into Phuket to fill vacancies above were listed as:

  1. Capt Kraisorn Pakaree to be transferred from Takua Pa District Police in Phang Nga province to join the Phuket City Police
  2. Capt Siripreya Suthitham of the Region 8 Police to join the Phuket Provincial Police
  3. Capt Sutin Intharapan to be transferred from Chian Yai Police Station, Nakhon Sri Thammarat province to Chalong Police Station
  4. Sub-Lt Panyatad Kaokeaw of Kapoe District Police Station in Ranong to join the Phuket Provincial Police

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Police arrest man for murder of woman found on trash pile
Phuket Opinion: Keeping memories afloat
Police identify suspect for murder of woman found on trash pile
81 cabbies held for breaking laws
Phoenix: A year after Thailand’s worst tour boat disaster, safety remains a publicity priority
Body of foreign man found floating off Phuket
Man wanted for strangling ex-partner in Phuket caught on Bangkok-bound bus
Two Myanmar men in coma after stabbing at migrant workers’ camp
Police look to Trang in hunt for Phuket murder suspect
Phang Nga OrBorTor President flees, wanted for molesting 14-year-old girl
Three Myanmar men seriously injured after collision with expat in Chalong
Phuket ramps up offensive against drugs delivered by boat, youth drug use in spotlight
Woman’s body found dumped on trash pile
Phuket City Police now offering free haircuts, close shaves
Drug raids land more than 12k meth pills, 1.8kg of ice

 

Phuket community
Body of foreign man found floating off Phuket

The gentleman's name was Steve Williams Winters. He was the manager at Fiji Palms located in Ao ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Keeping memories afloat

Indeed, all just paper safety. Passenger & crew manifests, make it more easy to know who died or...(Read More)

Rawai residents forced to evacuate due to ammonia gas leak

Pipes just not break off. That only happens when pipes are rotten. Such factory, as it is in the mi...(Read More)

Consumer confidence at 21-month low

No confidence in present politics, weak purchasing power ( many people live in debts, just pay inter...(Read More)

Corruption rife in schools, study finds

How much nicer to live here if life is 30% cheaper when there would be no corruption....(Read More)

Hong Kong tourist drowns at Phuket Beach

Wiesel your comments are totally insensitive. Blame the drowning victims?? There are lifeguards on b...(Read More)

Disabled Sailing Thailand calls for support to set up para sailing in Phuket

Not to nit-pick, but since the Phoenix disaster aren't we all supposed to wear flotation vests o...(Read More)

Hong Kong tourist drowns at Phuket Beach

"and i(sic) suggest people use eyes, brain and reason(sic) because its (sic) real life and not ...(Read More)

Phuket Poll: The cost of living in paradise

Wow, limit your responses much. Not a good way to get valuable data. At least include a section for ...(Read More)

Hong Kong tourist drowns at Phuket Beach

and i suggest people use eyes, brain and reason because its real life and not just kindergarden...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
La Boucherie
HeadStart International School Phuket
Dream Beach Club
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
MYLANDS
Dan About Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 