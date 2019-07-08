18 Phuket police to be transferred in reshuffle

PHUKET: A total of 18 Phuket police officers will be transferred in a major reshuffle under an order signed by by Region 8 Police Commander Lt Gen Pongwut Pongsri.

By The Phuket News

Monday 8 July 2019, 03:54PM

According to a copy of the order handed to The Phuket News, Gen Pongwut signed the order on June 30, with the transfers to take effect on Aug 1.

According to a copy of the order handed to The Phuket News, Gen Pongwut signed the order on June 30, with the transfers to take effect on Aug 1. In total, 14 officers will be transferred within Phuket, and the remaining four to be transferred out of the province. The 14 transfers within Phuket are listed as: Capt Nirut Srisuwan to be transferred from Tha Chatchai Police Station to Karon Police Station Capt Prajawp Wongthong to be transferred from Kamala Police Station to Karon Police Station Capt Preechaphat Sangnoi to be transferred from Phuket City Police Station to join the Traffic Police at Phuket City Police Station Capt Polawat Ketsattha to be transferred from from Kamala Police Station to Thalang Police Station Capt Suchart Chainarong to be transferred from from Karon Police Station to join the Traffic Police at Phuket City Police Station Capt Suporn Mueangkai to be transferred from Thalang Police Station to Sakoo Police Station Capt Suwisit Kirirak to be transferred from Karon Police Station to Patong Police Station Capt Seksan Prakopsit to be transferred from Thalang Police Station to Patong Police Station Lt Kwansirinat Thairat to be transferred from Wichit Police Station to Patong Police Station Capt Narumon Thongkum to be transferred from the Phuket Provincial Police to join the General Staff Sub-Division 1 office Region 8 Police headquarters at Tha Chatchai Capt Phoo-ake Musikawong to be transferred from the Phuket Provincial Police to Region 8 Police Capt Supapot La-ongsakul to be transferred from Chalong Police Station to Region 8 Police Capt Sinchai Sukkee to be transferred from Patong Police Station to Region 8 Police Capt Akekarat Chatpai to be transferred from Patong Police Station to Region 8 Police Four Phuket police officers will be transferred out of Phuket, as follows: Capt Chusak Thatsanapoom to be transferred from Patong Police Station to Lang Suan Police Station, Chumphon province Capt Nirot Bunsiri to be transferred from Chalong Police Station to Ta Sara Police Station, Nakhon Sri Thammarat province Capt Narongrit Malawaechan to be transferred from Thalang Police Station to Muang Phang Nga Police Station, Phang Nga province Lt Sakkarin Saengcharoen to be transferred from Chalong Police Station to Lan Saka Police Station, Nakhon Sri Thammarat province Four officers being transferred into Phuket to fill vacancies above were listed as: Capt Kraisorn Pakaree to be transferred from Takua Pa District Police in Phang Nga province to join the Phuket City Police Capt Siripreya Suthitham of the Region 8 Police to join the Phuket Provincial Police Capt Sutin Intharapan to be transferred from Chian Yai Police Station, Nakhon Sri Thammarat province to Chalong Police Station Sub-Lt Panyatad Kaokeaw of Kapoe District Police Station in Ranong to join the Phuket Provincial Police