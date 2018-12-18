THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

18 million meth pills seized in Chiang Rai

CHIANG RAI: Authorities seized more than 18 million meth pills in the drug-riddled Golden Triangle, a senior military official said yesterday (Dec 17), following deadly anti-trafficking operations in the border region.

drugscrimemilitary
By AFP

Tuesday 18 December 2018, 09:07AM

Police show off recent drug hauls including 9.8 million meth pills and 77kg of heroin in Chiang Rai. Photo: AFP / Bangkok Post / Apichart Jinakul file

Police show off recent drug hauls including 9.8 million meth pills and 77kg of heroin in Chiang Rai. Photo: AFP / Bangkok Post / Apichart Jinakul file

The Golden Triangle – the lawless wedge of land intersecting China, Myanmar, Thailand and Laos – is the main base of operations for Southeast Asia’s highly lucrative methamphetamine trade.

Attempts to crack down on the influx of drugs into Thailand have resulted in massive seizures and left at least 15 alleged smugglers shot dead in the country’s north since the start of November.

The latest bust occurred in Chiang Rai province on Sunday night after authorities received a tip-off that smugglers were active in the area, later pinpointing two suspicious cars.

“We found and seized bags... all were methamphetamine, about 18.76 million pills,” commander Vichit Wongsang said in a press conference streamed live on Facebook.

Bags taken in the operation were branded with “999”, a trademark associated with Myanmar drug lords.

He added that in the past two months, northern army units had seized about 50mn to 60mn pills in total.

QSI International School Phuket

The operation comes almost two weeks after police in Chiang Rai killed a smuggler in a shootout while two others escaped into the night.

Police said they found 15mn tablets in bags, also marked "999", in that incident.

Traffickers in the region often employ smugglers from local hill tribes but much less is known about the major players involved and the vast amounts of product that makes it through.

 

Read original story here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Kurt | 18 December 2018 - 11:52:57 

All fine PR, but I am waiting to read that drugs factories are destroyed, that the very top thai Hi-So influential Business people are exposed/arrested. Never mind or it are civilians or high  ranking army officers.
But  at that level you have to search for producers of drugs.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Sky High: Phuket facing worst deluge of drugs ever, 23 arrests a day
Phuket police bust drug gang, net 12 suspects, B3mn of drugs
Army boss vows to clean up Isoc
Submachine gun seized in ongoing Phuket anti-crime blitz
3rd Army boss regrets quick tongue
Myanmar drug woes to spur on peace deals
6.7% of those reporting for draft are drug users
Ya bah, ya ice worth B1.7bn seized in Chiang Rai
90,000 police in holiday drink-driving, drugs blitz
28 inmates killed in Mexico prison riot
Three clubs raided in Pattaya
Myanmar hands over karaoke girl murder suspects to Thai authorities
Four arrested, kratom and cash seized during raid on Phuket Town community
Teen charged as cops snare ‘cyber warriors’
Woman, 74, arrested in Phuket with over 50 kilos of kratom

 

Phuket community
18 million meth pills seized in Chiang Rai

All fine PR, but I am waiting to read that drugs factories are destroyed, that the very top thai Hi-...(Read More)

Patong, Karon to be hit by water-supply outage throughout Christmas

Is this a joke? Or kind of negative tourist promotion during the Christmas Days. Something like: Don...(Read More)

Hunt for Phuket oil spill perpetrator underway

Why is it that always a Governor has to 'order' or to call on Department Chiefs to do their ...(Read More)

Doomed ‘Phoenix’ substandard: international experts

Well, the outcome of the international investigation asks for 1 important 'order' from Bangk...(Read More)

Doomed ‘Phoenix’ substandard: international experts

Every singel boats in phuket are built in a back yard, not a single tourist boat is built by any tha...(Read More)

Doomed ‘Phoenix’ substandard: international experts

So how many other substandard boats are out there? If there is one there are certainly plenty or oth...(Read More)

Hunt for Phuket oil spill perpetrator underway

Meh - the oil-ladened water is more sanitary than the stuff that isn't....(Read More)

Property owners to be targetted as fake goods raids hit Patong, Central

So, is the manager of Phuket Central Festival 'falling' under any thai act to arrest/fine hi...(Read More)

Phuket’s bypass roadworks to complete before New Year

The surface was fine and could easily have waited a couple of months until the roads (and everywhere...(Read More)

Property owners to be targetted as fake goods raids hit Patong, Central

@Nasa, yes, I noticed. hahaha, As long the Bangkok law enforcement teams are on Phuket the market en...(Read More)

 

Tile-it
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Dream Beach Club
HeadStart International School Phuket
JW Marriott Phuket
Thailand Yacht Show
Dan About Thailand
Thai Residential
Harvey Law Corporation
ZUMA Restaurant
China International Boat Show 2019
777 Beach Condo
Go Air

 