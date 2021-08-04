18.5m people in Thailand have received COVID jab

BANGKOK: A total of 18.58 million people in Thailand had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of last night (Aug 3).

By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 4 August 2021, 03:54PM

Acting British ambassador Mark Gooding with the container containing 415,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine, after its arrival at Suvarnabhumi airport last night (Aug 3). Photo: British Embassy

The COVID-19 information centre reported the figures today. It said 28% of the population had now been vaccinated, with 4.08mn of the 18.58mn having also received a second dose. Yesterday 379,271 people were inoculated, and 94,363 of them got their second dose. Also yesterday, 415,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine donated by the UK arrived at Suvarnabhumi airport about 9pm, the British embassy in Bangkok reported. Mark Gooding, the acting British ambassador, handed the vaccine shipment over to Dr Sophon Iamsirithaworn, deputy director-general of the Department of Disease Control, at the airport. The shipment is part of the 100 million vaccine doses the UK government has committed to donating to other countries by June next year.