The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

18.5m people in Thailand have received COVID jab

18.5m people in Thailand have received COVID jab

BANGKOK: A total of 18.58 million people in Thailand had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of last night (Aug 3).

CoronavirusCOVID-19healthVaccine
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 4 August 2021, 03:54PM

Acting British ambassador Mark Gooding with the container containing 415,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine, after its arrival at Suvarnabhumi airport last night (Aug 3). Photo: British Embassy

Acting British ambassador Mark Gooding with the container containing 415,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine, after its arrival at Suvarnabhumi airport last night (Aug 3). Photo: British Embassy

The COVID-19 information centre reported the figures today. It said 28% of the population had now been vaccinated, with 4.08mn of the 18.58mn having also received a second dose.

Yesterday 379,271 people were inoculated, and 94,363 of them got their second dose.

Also yesterday, 415,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine donated by the UK arrived at Suvarnabhumi airport about 9pm, the British embassy in Bangkok reported.

Mark Gooding, the acting British ambassador, handed the vaccine shipment over to Dr Sophon Iamsirithaworn, deputy director-general of the Department of Disease Control, at the airport.

The shipment is part of the 100 million vaccine doses the UK government has committed to donating to other countries by June next year.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: 190 drivers refused entry to Phuket on 1st day of ’island isolation’ |:| August 4
Search continues for man dragged out to sea at Freedom Beach
Sandbox Express Bus to help tourists stranded in Phuket
Room capacity at ICUs and LQ venues increased
190 drivers refused entry to Phuket on first day of ‘island isolation’
Thai Airways selling assets to raise cash
Phuket health chief marks latest island COVID death a 74-year-old
COVID returns to China’s Wuhan as global Delta variant woes mount
Two men arrested in Phuket with over 160,000 meth pills
Businesses request vaccine tax relief
Scholars not involved in vaccine procurement, MOPH says
Phuket asks to vaccinate 12- to 18-year-olds
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Python caught, No alcohol at Phuket restaurants, Insurgents attack in Deep South |:| August 3
Man arrested for stealing food
Phuket new COVID infections hold at 32

 

Phuket community
Thai Airways selling assets to raise cash

Anytime an airline undergoes financial woes you can be sure shortcuts in maintenance are occurring. ...(Read More)

Phuket asks to vaccinate 12- to 18-year-olds

The PMW web site currently informs the viewer to 'contact' (visit) Immigration if the regist...(Read More)

Man arrested for stealing food

No need as I've gotten $3,200 from US govt the last year. ha ha ha ...(Read More)

Phuket health chief marks latest island COVID death a 74-year-old

Anyone highlighted this to Mr Ho?...(Read More)

Phuket officials ban alcohol in restaurants, ‘social activities’ ‒ again

Just wondering, if we fully vaccinated Australians are ever allowed to leave for overseas holidays a...(Read More)

Phuket asks to vaccinate 12- to 18-year-olds

"Make people happy - Worry less about infection" ??? OMG...(Read More)

Phuket asks to vaccinate 12- to 18-year-olds

Kurt - you need to go Immigration 2nd floor and ask for a reset of your details and complete the app...(Read More)

Phuket health chief marks latest island COVID death a 74-year-old

I wonder about the accuracy of the "cases per day" figures if they are calculated from onl...(Read More)

Phuket asks to vaccinate 12- to 18-year-olds

Reg.Curfew ! I have to correct myself ! No curfew at the moment. I did fall for another fake news sp...(Read More)

Man arrested for stealing food

Very sad situation - and likely to continue for a long time. If every expat on the island were to do...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Brightview Center
HeadStart International School Phuket
UWC Thailand
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thanyapura
Amazing Thailand Expat Golf event - Aug 2021
Subscribe to The Phuket News
SAii Laguna Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 