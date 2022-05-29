Tengoku
17th PropertyGuru Thailand Property Awards hope for gradual recovery of Phuket real estate market

PHUKET: The latest edition of the PropertyGuru Thailand Property Awards, now open for nominations, will give prominence to the Phuket resort market and other real estate investment destinations across the country.

By Press Release

Sunday 29 May 2022, 12:00PM

The PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards, organised by Southeast Asia’s leading property technology company PropertyGuru (NYSE: PGRU), hosted the Clink and Connect cocktail event for media and developers at the Marriott Phuket Nai Yang Beach, toasting to the enduring, resilient appeal of the country’s tourist and holiday home destinations.

The event was held on May 27 in anticipation of the exclusive gala celebration of the 17th Annual PropertyGuru Thailand Property Awards. The highly anticipated black-tie event, to be presented by Mitsubishi Elevator (Thailand), will be celebrated on Friday, November 25, 2022, at The Athenee Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok.

Known as the longest-running programme of their kind in the country, the PropertyGuru Thailand Property Awards this year offer a diverse range of categories, recognising developers and projects in tourism markets as the country relaxes its entry requirements for international visitors. In Phuket, which has recently eliminated its pioneering sandbox scheme, eligible real estate companies may vie for such coveted titles as Best Developer (Phuket), Best Condo Development (Phuket), and Best Housing Development (Phuket).     

Key dates:

  • 9 September 2022 – Entries Close;
  • 26 September – 14 October 2022 – Site Inspections;
  • 17 October 2022 – Final Judging;
  • 25 November 2022 – Gala Dinner and Awards Ceremony in Bangkok, Thailand;
  • 9 December 2022 – Regional Grand Final Gala Event in Bangkok, Thailand.

A gradual recovery

The DDproperty Thailand Property Market Report Q2 2022, powered by PropertyGuru DataSense, recorded higher buying and renting demand in major tourist destinations such as Phuket, Chiang Mai, and Pattaya. As prices become more affordable in tourist cities, customers with strong purchasing power find more attractive opportunities for owner-occupation and long-term investment from Q2 2022.

Kamolpat Swaengkit, country manager of DDproperty, Thailand’s leading property marketplace, said: “Energy prices and higher construction costs, together with the lack of labour and rising inflation and interest rates, are all factors influencing the real estate market recovery. As the country reopens, tourists will return but not to pre-Covid-19 levels, and other global factors such as China’s zero-Covid policy and geo-political conflicts in Europe will play a part, too. In the next three to six months, the overall domestic market will recover gradually rather than make a huge comeback.”

Jules Kay, general manager of PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards and Events, joined Kamolpat at the Clink and Connect event to introduce the nearly 80 categories open to entries and nominees in 2022. This year, the PropertyGuru Thailand Property Awards have new titles for outstanding waterfront properties, branded homes, and leisure facilities, among other honours for achievements in development and design.

Distinguished developers

Distinguished resort and hotel developers were accoladed at the 16th edition of the PropertyGuru Thailand Property Awards in 2021. Awardees represented markets as diverse as Bangkok, Chiang Mai, the Eastern Seaboard, Hua Hin, Phuket, Samui, and the Thai upcountry.

Main winners of the 2022 PropertyGuru Thailand Property Awards will compete with winners from different markets outside the country for ‘Best in Asia’ titles at the 17th Annual PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final, which will also be held in Bangkok. Thai developers last year collected regional wins at the 16th edition of the Grand Final, including the sought-after title of Best Hotel Development (Asia).

The 17th PropertyGuru Thailand Property Awards programme is supported by platinum sponsor Mitsubishi Elevator (Thailand); gold sponsors IHI and JLL; official portal partner DDproperty.com; official magazine PropertyGuru Property Report; media partners Think of Living, Discover Pattaya, and Hot Magazine; official cable TV partner History Channel; official ESG partner Baan Dek Foundation; official PR partner Infinity Communications; and official supervisor HLB.

For more information, email awards@propertyguru.com or visit the official website: AsiaPropertyAwards.com. Entries from eligible developers can be submitted online via: www.asiapropertyawards.com/en/nominations.

