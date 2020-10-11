Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
17 dead in Chachoengsao bus-train collision

CHACHOENGSAO: At least 17 passengers were killed and more than dozen injured on Sunday when a bus collided with a train in Chachoengsao province, officials said.

By AFP

Sunday 11 October 2020, 12:37PM

The bus and train collided at a location in Chachoengsao province, around 50km east of Bangkok. Photo: Bangkok Post

Victims of a collision between a train and bus next to Khlong Kwaeng Klan railway station in Chachoengsao province are seen on Sunday. Photo: AFP / Bangpakong Rescue Foundation

The collision happened next to Khlong Kwaeng Klan railway station, around 50 kilometres east of Bangkok, as the bus passengers were on their way to a temple for a ceremony to mark the end of Buddhist Lent, said a district police chief, reported the Bangkok Post.

"The death toll we have so far is 17," he said, adding that the accident occurred around 8am.

Provincial governor Maitree Tritilanond told reporters that so far about 29 people were injured.

Early images by rescue workers showed gnarled metal and debris, with bodies lying by the train tracks and people’s belongings scattered.

The bus was overturned on its side, the top of it ripped off, and rescue workers said a crane was needed to lift it.

The number of casualties and injured is expected to rise.

Such deadly accidents are common in Thailand, which regularly tops lists of the world’s most lethal roads, with speeding, drunk driving and weak law enforcement all contributing factors.

According to a 2018 report by the World Health Organization, the kingdom has the second-highest traffic fatality rate in the world.

Though a majority of the victims are motorcyclists, bus crashes involving groups of tourists and migrant labourers often grab headlines.

In March 2018, at least 18 people were killed and dozens wounded when a bus carrying people returning from holiday in northeastern Thailand swerved off the road and smashed into a tree.

