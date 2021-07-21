16th PropertyGuru Thailand Property Awards forges ahead through buyer’s market, expands categories

BANGKOK: Thailand’s leading market commentators discussed the state of the economy and the real estate industry in a media roundtable ahead of the 16th edition of the PropertyGuru Thailand Property Awards, supported by gold sponsors Mitsubishi Electric and JLL Thailand, and bronze sponsor Bathic.

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 21 July 2021, 11:22AM

With more new categories at stake, Thailand’s longest-running real estate awards programme renewed its call for entries and public nominations as experts delivered updates to the country’s recovering property sector. The 16th PropertyGuru Thailand Property Awards will be held in December at an exclusive black-tie gala dinner and presentation ceremony to be safely conducted in Bangkok.

According to DDproperty.com, Thailand’s leading property website and the official portal partner of the PropertyGuru Thailand Property Awards, residential property prices will likely continue to decline this year because of COVID-19 and the economic slowdown, which affect buying decisions.

Kamolpat Swaengkit, country manager of DDproperty, said, “New projects are targeted towards horizontal living, buyers with real demand, and investors with no affordability issues. Property prices will likely remain stable until the end of 2021 or until the pandemic improves.”

ATTRACTIVE TIME

The second quarter of 2021 was an “attractive time” for buyers and long-term investors in Thailand due to low interest rates and property prices, especially those of condominiums, according to DDproperty’s recent Thailand Property Market Index.

Bangkok’s property Price Index stood at 190 points in Q2 2021, a decrease of 4% from the previous quarter and the lowest index since Q2 2018. Although the decrease in the Price Index applied to all residential property types, it was particularly evident in condominiums as consumers expressed more interest in horizontal properties or homes that offer bigger living spaces.

This is consistent with DDproperty’s latest Thailand Consumer Sentiment Study, which reveals that more than 50% of consumers choose property size as the number one priority when buying or renting a home.

Kamolpat shared her insights at the virtual media roundtable alongside other market experts that included representatives of JLL Thailand, the country’s largest international property services firm. Suphin Mechuchep, chairperson of JLL Thailand and chairperson of the Awards judging panel, gave attendees an overview on what to expect this year at the PropertyGuru Thailand Property Awards, including the programme’s expanded list of categories.

WIDER RANGE OF CATEGORIES

This year, the PropertyGuru Thailand Property Awards will reward property developers and developments in a wider range of competitive categories, reflecting the profusion of real estate players in the country beyond Greater Bangkok. They include the never-before-presented titles of Best Developer (Eastern Seaboard), Best Developer (Phuket), Best Developer (Samui), Best Developer (Northern Thailand) and Best Developer (Southern Thailand). Other new categories include awards for Best Club Facilities Development and Best Club Facilities Design.

The roundtable was moderated by Jules Kay, managing director of PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards and Events, who reiterated the continuous improvement in coverage, reach and technology of the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards series, which originated in Thailand in 2005. The 16th PropertyGuru Thailand Property Awards will comply with health and safety standards and enforce COVID-19 restrictions and protocols, ensuring a safe, enjoyable event and ceremony for all.

The Awards will remain as credible, fair, and transparent as ever with the participation of HLB Thailand as Official Supervisor. Paul Ashburn, co-managing partner of HLB Thailand and ASPAC leader for HLB Real Estate Group, joined the roundtable on behalf of the country’s leading international accounting and advisory ﬁrm to present on the integrity of the Awards’ judging process.

The 16th PropertyGuru Thailand Property Awards will be accepting official entries and nominations from the public until Aug 27. Submissions are currently being accepted at: AsiaPropertyAwards.com/nominations

Key dates for the 2021 edition:

1 January 2021 – Entries Open

27 August 2021 – Entries Close

6 September-1 October 2021 – Site Inspections

7 October 2021 – Final Judging

3 December 2021 – Gala Dinner and Awards Ceremony in Bangkok, Thailand

9 December 2021 – Regional Grand Final Gala Event

Winners and Highly Commended awardees will be revealed on Friday, Dec 3 at The Athenee Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok. The in-person gala event and awards presentation will premiere online on the same day at AsiaPropertyAwards.com/tv-podcast and the official channels on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube. Viewers can also watch highlights of the programme on the History Channel, the Official Cable TV Partner of the Awards.

BEST IN ASIA

Country winners in top categories from the Thailand event will advance to claim the “Best in Asia” honours at the 16th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final on Dec 9. The finale is part of PropertyGuru Week, which also includes the latest edition of the PropertyGuru Asia Real Estate Summit, the tech and thought leadership platform of PropertyGuru Group which opens on Dec 8, and the international awards presentations for country winners in Australia, India, Japan (Greater Niseko), Sri Lanka and China.

In 2020, the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards online gala series, which included the 15th edition of the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final, was viewed more than 516,000 times and reached viewers and investors in more than 75 countries worldwide.

Thailand had five regional wins at the 15th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final. They were led by L.P.N. Development PCL., which received the title of Best Sustainable Developer (Asia) and Habitat Group, which was awarded Best Low Rise Condo Architectural Design (Asia) and Best Condo Interior Design (Asia) for Walden Thonglor 8. The PARQ by Kasemsubsiri Co., Ltd. won Best Office Development (Asia) while Istani Villas by Idea Development won Best Housing Interior Design (Asia).

Organised by Southeast Asia’s leading property technology company, PropertyGuru Group, the 16th PropertyGuru Thailand Property Awards programme is supported by gold sponsors Mitsubishi Electric and JLL Thailand; bronze sponsor Bathic; official portal partner DDproperty.com; official cable TV partner History Channel; official magazine PropertyGuru Property Report; official supplier GFour Wines and Spirits; official PR partner Infinity Communications; media partners Discover Pattaya, HOT Magazine, Locanation, Luxury Society Asia, Pattaya Trader and REm Thailand; official charity partner Right To Play Thailand; official ESG partner Baan Dek Foundation; supporting associations Green Building Consulting & Engineering and British Chamber of Commerce Thailand; and official supervisor HLB Thailand.

For more information, email awards@propertyguru.com or visit the official website: AsiaPropertyAwards.com.