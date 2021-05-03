The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

16-year-old injured as motorbike hits parcel delivery pickup

16-year-old injured as motorbike hits parcel delivery pickup

PHUKET: A 16-year-old teenager was rushed to hospital unconscious with serious injuries after the motorbike he was riding struck the back of a parcel delivery pickup truck on Thepkrasattri Rd in Mai Khao yesterday (May 2).

accidentstransportSafetypolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 3 May 2021, 09:55AM

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

The accident occurred on the northbound lanes about 100 metres north of the intersection to the road that parallels the airport runway.

Songya rescue workers arrived to find Wutthisak Sukha, 16, unconscious on the road. Wutthisak had suffered a serious injury to his upper right leg, a wound under his chin and other wounds to his body. 

An ambulance from Thalang Hospital was called and he was administered emergency first aid and rushed to hospital.

No helmet was found at the scene.

Also on the road was a red-black Honda Wave motorbike registered in Trang that Wutthisak was riding at the time of the accident.

Dan About Thailand

Nearby was a white Mitsubishi pickup, registered in Ayutthaya, converted to a parcel delivery vehicle. The driver, Komon Thongchio, 26, was waiting at the scene

Mr Komon told police that he had moved into the left lane in order to park in front of ‘Lab Yaso’ restaurant when the motorbike approached him from behind at speed and hit the back of the pickup.

Mr Komon was “invited” to Thalang Police Station to answer questions.

Police reported that they are waiting to confirm the extent of Wutthisak’s injuries in the hope of questioning him later so that they could determine what charges, if any, will be pressed over the accident.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Evaluating response initiatives
Phuket drug raid nets 3.2kg of ya ice
Flight times cut, checks ramped up
More COVID relief in the works
Border ‘risk’ of South African variant
Underwater object found near Phuket ‘not a bomb’
UN fails to agree on Myanmar statement, diplomats blame China, Russia
What iconic Phuket locations do you want to see on the MONOPOLY: Phuket edition board?
Vaccine app seizes up on its first day
Phuket Opinion: A shot in the dark
Finance Ministry reduces 2021 economic growth forecast to 2.3%
Phuket running short of COVID quarantine hotel rooms for high risk contacts
Man escapes serious injury as pickup slams into tree
All arrivals back to facing 14-day quarantine ‒ again
Phuket face mask crackdown ramped up in revised restrictions order

 

Phuket community
Underwater object found near Phuket ‘not a bomb’

Satellite antenna??...(Read More)

Phuket face mask crackdown ramped up in revised restrictions order

Nobody on this planet is going to make me wear a mask. And from this point forward anybody who tries...(Read More)

All arrivals back to facing 14-day quarantine ‒ again

@GerryT81, you may be aware that there are numerous other news-outlets existing in LOScam so I do no...(Read More)

Flight times cut, checks ramped up

Passengers now not able to fly between 11pm and 4 am are now joining flights at other times of the d...(Read More)

Phuket’s notorious Nui Beach club finally torn down

A new beach club? How is that possible, a official legal registration is impossible and licenses can...(Read More)

Phuket face mask crackdown ramped up in revised restrictions order

BangkokPost has today a good editorial: "Don't reject private help"....(Read More)

Phuket face mask crackdown ramped up in revised restrictions order

There still to many 'may be's' . As vaccination goes to slow, many don't become imm...(Read More)

All arrivals back to facing 14-day quarantine ‒ again

@GerryT81, Well said...(Read More)

Phuket face mask crackdown ramped up in revised restrictions order

the statement made by christy sweet where she speculates the 48% not vexinated will have no immunity...(Read More)

Phuket running short of COVID quarantine hotel rooms for high risk contacts

BangkokPost, 2 May: "Homes a 'breeding ground' for new Covid cases". Underlining t...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
MIA KAI HIGHER
Property in Phuket
Brightview Center
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
PVC Phuket Food Challenge 2021
UWC Thailand
Thanyapura
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket
Art-Tec Design
https://sgssecurity.com/
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

 