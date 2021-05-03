16-year-old injured as motorbike hits parcel delivery pickup

PHUKET: A 16-year-old teenager was rushed to hospital unconscious with serious injuries after the motorbike he was riding struck the back of a parcel delivery pickup truck on Thepkrasattri Rd in Mai Khao yesterday (May 2).

accidentstransportSafetypolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 3 May 2021, 09:55AM

The accident occurred on the northbound lanes about 100 metres north of the intersection to the road that parallels the airport runway.

Songya rescue workers arrived to find Wutthisak Sukha, 16, unconscious on the road. Wutthisak had suffered a serious injury to his upper right leg, a wound under his chin and other wounds to his body.

An ambulance from Thalang Hospital was called and he was administered emergency first aid and rushed to hospital.

No helmet was found at the scene.

Also on the road was a red-black Honda Wave motorbike registered in Trang that Wutthisak was riding at the time of the accident.

Nearby was a white Mitsubishi pickup, registered in Ayutthaya, converted to a parcel delivery vehicle. The driver, Komon Thongchio, 26, was waiting at the scene

Mr Komon told police that he had moved into the left lane in order to park in front of ‘Lab Yaso’ restaurant when the motorbike approached him from behind at speed and hit the back of the pickup.

Mr Komon was “invited” to Thalang Police Station to answer questions.

Police reported that they are waiting to confirm the extent of Wutthisak’s injuries in the hope of questioning him later so that they could determine what charges, if any, will be pressed over the accident.