15th World Wai Kru Muay Thai Ceremony attracts record numbers to Ayutthaya

AYUTTHAYA: The 15th World Wai Kru Muay Thai Ceremony attracted a record number of participants to Ayutthaya with over 1,500 Muay Thai practitioners from 70 countries attending the event from March 16 to 17.

Friday 22 March 2019, 12:04PM

The newly blessed Muay Thai practitioners joined a mass Wai Kru dance. Photo: TAT

Chairman of the ceremony, Mr. Chattan Kunjara Na Ayudhya, TAT Deputy Governor for International Marketing – Asia and the South Pacific. Photo: TAT

The statue of Nai Khanom Tom was prominently displayed in front of the ceremony’s venue. Photo: TAT

Chairman of the ceremony, Dr. Sujin Chaichumsak, Governor of Ayutthaya Province. Photo: TAT

The newly blessed Muay Thai practitioners joined a mass Wai Kru dance. Photo: TAT

One of the four Thai Muay Thai champions who led this year’s mass Wai Kru dance. Photo: TAT

This eclipses the largest previous attendance of over 1,400 participants in 2017.

The Ayutthaya Historical Park was a hive of activity with multiple events at Wat Langkha Khao and the sacred Wai Kru ceremony held at Wat Mahathat with the temple’s ruins serving as a dramatic backdrop.

Similar to religious pilgrimages, Muay Thai practitioners are encouraged to participate in the annual World Wai Kru Muay Thai Ceremony on March 17 at least once in their lifetime.

The event gathers Muay Thai practitioners from around the world who express their gratitude to master teachers and trainers in the time-honoured ritual known as the Wai Kru ceremony while celebrating the aged-old martial art of Muay Thai.

It also pays homage to Nai Khanom Tom, a local hero, famous for his victory over 10 Burmese fighters in a boxing bout that took place in 1774 and who remains a hero of Muay Thai boxers to this day.

Laguna Golf Phuket

This year’s event kicked off as usual at 5pm with Muay Thai practitioners from around the world attending a Brahmin ceremony paying respect to ancient Thai kings and warriors; namely, King Naresuan the Great, Phrachao Suea, and Phraya Phichai Dap Hak.

The Wai Kru ceremony then started with the 1,500 Muay Thai practitioners paying respect and getting blessed with white headbands from the masters. People of all ages attended, from babies to seniors.

After the ceremony, the newly blessed Muay Thai practitioners joined a mass Wai Kru dance, led by four Thai Muay Thai champions.

Prior to the sacred ceremony, Muay Thai practitioners and the public learned more about the different styles of Muay Thai from various parts of Thailand, including Muay Chaiya, Muay Korat, Muay Thai Sao, and Muay Lop Buri during the two-day Miracle Muay Thai Festival at Wat Langkha Khao.

There were also booths offering Yantra tattooing by famous tattoo masters, which were very popular among international visitors. In addition, there were stalls in the Thai food pavilion selling local delicacies as well as booths offering instruction in Yantra writing, Aranyik sword making, Thai martial art performances, and traditional Thai massage.

 

 

