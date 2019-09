15th Turtle Fun Run 2019

Start From: Sunday 20 October 2019, 04:00AM to Sunday 20 October 2019, 07:00AM

The 15th Mai Khao Turtle Fun Run and Half Marathon 2019 will be taking place on Sunday October 20st, from 4.00 am – 7.00 am, at the Phuket Gateway. The money raised will go towards to The Mai Khao Marine Turtle Foundation, which is committed to protecting the marine and coastal environment. or online registration is available from now until September 30. Call 076 338040 Email: maikhaoturtlefoundation@gmail.com