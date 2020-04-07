144,000 lose jobs in shutdown

THAILAND: More than 140,000 employees lost their jobs last month due to the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Department of Employment.

By Bangkok Post

A man settles in at a homeless shelter in On Nut Soi 40 in Bangkok’s Prawet district. A number of homeless people from the Hua Lamphong and Lumpini areas are being temporarily housed at the shelter to reduce their risk of contracting COVID-19. Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool

The Employers’ Confederation of Thai Trade and Industry has also estimated that from March until the end of the pandemic, at least 6.5 million will be put out of work, if migrant workers and those in the informal sector are accounted for, as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Suchat Pornchaiwiseskul, director-general of the department, said that a total of 144,861 people signed up to receive unemployment benefits in March – a 72% rise from the figure in February when 84,177 people filed for benefits, or almost 100% more than January’s figure of 74,775.

He said that people who have contributed to the Social Security Fund for at least six consecutive months can register for the help via https://empui.doe.go.th or by phoning 1506.

Labour Minister MR Chatu Mongol Sonakul said that people who have lost their jobs because their employers had to cease their business as a result of the outbreak are entitled to 70% of their final month’s wage for six months up to 15,000 baht in total.

For those who resigned, the percentage falls to 45%, the minister said.

If employees have to go into a 14-day quarantine, they can register for compensation with the Social Security Office, MR Chatu Mongol added.