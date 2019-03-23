THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

14 hurt in multiple crashes after chicken fat spill

RATCHABURI: Fourteen people were hurt when chicken fat spilled on an overpass over an intersection in Muang district, causing multiple crashes involving 21 vehicles on the slippery road on Friday evening (Mar 22).


By Bangkok Post

Saturday 23 March 2019, 03:46PM

Twenty-one vehicles got involved in multiple crashes after bags of chicken fat fell from a pickup truck on an overpass above an intersection in Ratchaburi’s Muang district on Friday (Mar 22). Photo: Saichon Srinuanchan 

Twenty-one vehicles got involved in multiple crashes after bags of chicken fat fell from a pickup truck on an overpass above an intersection in Ratchaburi’s Muang district on Friday (Mar 22). Photo: Saichon Srinuanchan 

The incident happened on the overpass above the Jedi Hak intersection on southbound Phetchakasem Rd, said Pol Capt Nareerat Harnnarong, a duty-officer at Muang police station.

Police and rescue workers rushing to the scene found 21 cars, pickup trucks and trucks involved in the crashes, which led to heavy traffic backups in the area.

Fourteen people were injured, 10 slightly. The wounded, mainly by broken glass, were sent to Ratchaburi Hospital.

Phalathorn Thapthimsuk, 23, driver of a pickup truck loaded with chicken fat in plastic bags, said he was travelling from Kanchanaburi to Phetchaburi at the time. While he was driving down the overpass, a tarpaulin covering the back of his truck suddenly blew away, causing many bags of fat to fall onto the road.

The bags broke and the chicken fat spilled onto the traffic lanes. Many motorists applied their brakes, causing them to lose control on the slippery road and crash into other vehicles. 

Rescue workers later cleared up the scene.

Read original story here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

At least 10 drown after van-trailer crash
American drug suspect arrested in Thailand after 25 years on the run
Preparations made to tackle drought
Rookie parties to redefine poll strategies
Former cop who exposed police corruption shot dead
Premchai jailed for 16 months, not guilty of black leopard charge
Tourism Authority of Thailand expects 2.3mn visitors for Songkran
Early vote met with euphoria
Flights to North suspended due to pollution
Thailand bans Boeing 737 MAX flights for 7 days
Chiang Mai air pollution worst in the world
Phuket among provinces to be transformed into ‘smart city’
King’s coronation emblem unveiled
Motorbike hangs 10m above ground after crash
Passengers allowed in back of pickups for Songkran

 

Phuket community
Protect Andaman mass beach cleanup at Layan nets 92kg of trash

So they picked up 92.5 kilos of garbage and put it in about 100 large plastic bags....They also have...(Read More)

New Zealand mosque attack suspect charged with murder

"Use Firefox to search, Google blocks access" this should NOT be allowed... only a derange...(Read More)

Free emergency water now deployed across Phuket

"We now have free emergency water for residents," and so it bloody well should be. "...(Read More)

Free emergency water now deployed across Phuket

One can only but laugh at Proff k....(Read More)

Free emergency water now deployed across Phuket

Sigh, I go cycling every day and every day I see water being wasted, often by the city! Yesterday a...(Read More)

Power outage to leave Cherng Talay, Kamala, Srisoonthorn without water

Unbelievable. The city is installing electricity infrastructure and apologised for the disruption, ...(Read More)

Protect Andaman mass beach cleanup at Layan nets 92kg of trash

and when they do clean up, the clowns still complain....(Read More)

New Zealand mosque attack suspect charged with murder

Mental issues under the Mental Health Act are decided on expert medical evdience not precedent, ther...(Read More)

Thailand bans Boeing 737 MAX flights for 7 days

Do the thai pilots already have Boeing 737 Max flight simulator training in usa? The Indonesian and ...(Read More)

Protect Andaman mass beach cleanup at Layan nets 92kg of trash

Is it not strange not keeping thai beaches daily clean, a normal thing, but just once in a while don...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Sunday Brunch Club
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
777 Beach Condo
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
JW Marriott Phuket
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
Dan About Thailand
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
La Boucherie
Express Carpet and Decor
China International Boat Show 2019

 