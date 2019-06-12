THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
133,000 kids do dangerous jobs, survey finds

BANGKOK: About 133,000 children work in jobs that are dangerous, the Labour Ministry says, citing a 2018 survey on child labour in the country.

healthSafetyeconomics
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 12 June 2019, 09:20AM

A boy works at a seafood factory in Phuket. Photo: AFP

They accounted for 32% of around 409,000 child workers in the country, indicated the survey, which was jointly conducted by the Labour Ministry, the International Labour Organisation and the National Statistical Office.

The information was revealed by Wiwat Tanghong, director-general of the Department of Labour Protection and Welfare, who spoke to the media after presiding over an event to mark World Day Against Child Labour yesterday.

Mr Wiwat said dangerous jobs done by the children include carrying heavy items (21.9%), being exposed to chemicals, radioactivity and firecrackers (7.4%), and working at night or in hot, very cold and loud places (3.8%).

“More than 65.1% of working children, or around 266,000, work for their families without being paid as in the Thai social context, children are grateful to assist their family’s businesses,” said Mr Wiwat.

Zest Real Estate

Of the child labourers, 128,000 were employed by private firms. They received an average monthly salary of B5,351, he said.

Last year, 83 legal cases were uncovered involving the illegal use of child labour. Most of these cases involved children aged 15 or below. Almost all the child labourers were Thais and about 1.4% were from other countries.

 

Read original story here.

 

 

