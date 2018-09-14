PHUKET: It has been confirmed that 129 monkeys were caught at Toh Sai Hill yesterday (Sept 13) for sterilisation in ‘Round 2’ of the wild monkey mass-sterilisation.

animalssex

By Chutharat Plerin

Friday 14 September 2018, 12:02PM

The monkeys would be sterilised at the meeting room of the Khao Phra Thaew Natural and Wildlife Education Centre starting at 10:30am today. Photo: Phuket Provincial Office

The monkeys would be sterilised at the meeting room of the Khao Phra Thaew Natural and Wildlife Education Centre starting at 10:30am today. Photo: Phuket Provincial Office

The monkeys would be sterilised at the meeting room of the Khao Phra Thaew Natural and Wildlife Education Centre starting at 10:30am today. Photo: Phuket Provincial Office

The monkeys would be sterilised at the meeting room of the Khao Phra Thaew Natural and Wildlife Education Centre starting at 10:30am today. Photo: Phuket Provincial Office

The monkeys would be sterilised at the meeting room of the Khao Phra Thaew Natural and Wildlife Education Centre starting at 10:30am today. Photo: Phuket Provincial Office

The monkeys would be sterilised at the meeting room of the Khao Phra Thaew Natural and Wildlife Education Centre starting at 10:30am today. Photo: Phuket Provincial Office

Director of the Khao Phra Thaew Natural and Wildlife Education Centre, Pongchart Chouehorm, today (Sept 14) confirmed to The Phuket News’ Thai-language sister paper Khao Phuket that the 129 monkeys would be sterilised at the meeting room of the Khao Phra Thaew Natural and Wildlife Education Centre starting at 10:30am today.

It was originally planned for the monkeys to be sterilised at the Phuket Mueang District meeting hall on Narisorn Rd, however, the venue was changed for undisclosed reasons.