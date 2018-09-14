THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
129 Phuket monkeys caught for mass sterilisation Round 2

PHUKET: It has been confirmed that 129 monkeys were caught at Toh Sai Hill yesterday (Sept 13) for sterilisation in ‘Round 2’ of the wild monkey mass-sterilisation.

By Chutharat Plerin

Friday 14 September 2018, 12:02PM

The monkeys would be sterilised at the meeting room of the Khao Phra Thaew Natural and Wildlife Education Centre starting at 10:30am today. Photo: Phuket Provincial Office

Director of the Khao Phra Thaew Natural and Wildlife Education Centre, Pongchart Chouehorm, today (Sept 14) confirmed to The Phuket News’ Thai-language sister paper Khao Phuket that the 129 monkeys would be sterilised at the meeting room of the Khao Phra Thaew Natural and Wildlife Education Centre starting at 10:30am today.

It was originally planned for the monkeys to be sterilised at the Phuket Mueang District meeting hall on Narisorn Rd, however, the venue was changed for undisclosed reasons.

 

 

Kurt | 14 September 2018 - 16:54:23 

Undisclosed reasons. That means:, thai way of doing things without thinking or reason. Just do. And later mention a nonsense reason.
Happy, happy, no thinking

Have a news tip-off? Click here

