THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

120 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

120 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

THAILAND: There were 120 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) announced today (April 1), raising the national total to 1,771 since the outbreak began, while the death toll went up by two to 12.

CoronavirusCOVID-19deathhealthSafety
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 1 April 2020, 01:32PM

Bangkok’s usually busy Ratchaprasong shopping area had few people and fewer cars yesterday (Mar 31), as people stayed home. Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul

Bangkok’s usually busy Ratchaprasong shopping area had few people and fewer cars yesterday (Mar 31), as people stayed home. Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul

Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman of the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration, said a Thai man, 79, died in a southern border province. He also suffered from diabetes and chronic renal failure.

The man attended a wedding party in Malaysia on March 7 and fell sick on March 20. He went to a local hospital on March 23 and was treated as an outpatient. On March 27 he had a fever of 39.1°C and pneumonia, and was admitted to a hospital on March 28. He died at 8am yesterday (Mar 31).

The other death was a businessperson aged 58 who returned from Britain. The person fell sick with a fever, cough and phlegm on March 12 and arrived back to Thailand on March 14. The patient was admitted to a private hospital on March 15 and died at 9am yesterday.

“The increased rate of local cases is not good because the daily new cases exceed 100,” Dr Taweesin said.

Of the 120 new cases, 38 were had been in close contact with previous patients, 16 attended religious ceremonies in Indonesia and 14 had risky jobs, working in crowded places or closely with foreigners.

Eleven visited entertainment places, six were Thai returnees from other countries, two were visiting foreigners, one was a medical official, one visited a boxing stadium and one attended a religious ceremony in Malaysia. Officials were investigating 30 other cases.

The 120 new cases comprised 43 in Bangkok, 23 in Samut Prakan, 11 in Phuket, two each in Krabi, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Buri Ram, Songkhla and Chon Buri, one each in Chachoengsao, Nakhon Pathom, Si Sa Ket, Samut Sakhon, Saraburi, Nong Bua Lam Phu and Ubon Ratchathani. There were 24 cases still being investigated.

Dr Taweesin said the number of daily new cases in Bangkok and Nonthaburi had started to fall, while those in other provinces remained stable.

As Bangkok has the highest number of local cases, at 850, Dr Taweesin said people who were travelling in the capital were at risk of contracting the disease from people who had been in earlier contact with the confirmed local cases. This was of concern because there many more of them than there were confirmed cases.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

All six new Phuket confirmed COVID-19 cases worked or visited Bangla Rd, total cases hit 75
Governor warns of fake news for April Fool’s
Compromise for crossing the bridges upheld as national police chief visits Phuket Check Point
Stranded Thai students prefer to stay in US than risk travel
Coronavirus the worst global crisis since WW II, says UN chief
Nine million fit for B5,000 stimulus relief
Extreme isolation: world’s last virus-free corners hold tight
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Patong cluster grows, Phuket hotels closed! Fear over elephants! || March 31
Fears raised for elephant welfare as Phuket camps fold
Tiger believed to have killed man in national park
Canadian children among Phuket COVID-19 infected, total confirmed cases hit 69
Thailand confirms 127 new COVID-19 cases and one death
Phuket hotels look to close during lockdown
Obec moves high school entrance exams online
90% cut in travel targeted to contain virus spread

 

Phuket community
Nine million fit for B5,000 stimulus relief

Wow, who believes that Government was able in just 2 days time to decide that only 9 out of 21.7 mil...(Read More)

Compromise for crossing the bridges upheld as national police chief visits Phuket Check Point

People in and out Phuket, with or without a train of many cars. People from Phang Nga province who w...(Read More)

Patong residents urged to self-quarantine, door-to-door checks to begin

Papa Paul, i believe the sleep with me hotel rooms are for doctors and healthg workers in Patong. So...(Read More)

Compromise for crossing the bridges upheld as national police chief visits Phuket Check Point

So long as those crucial construction supplies are being let through then we can all rest easy. When...(Read More)

Compromise for crossing the bridges upheld as national police chief visits Phuket Check Point

Everyone screened for infection, they took their temperature, just means at that instant they had no...(Read More)

Compromise for crossing the bridges upheld as national police chief visits Phuket Check Point

"They had no time to prepare" they had 2 weeks of being told to stay in place is what they...(Read More)

Stranded Thai students prefer to stay in US than risk travel

Arrghhh! What is the point of any kind of "lock-down" if it doesn't apply to everyone ...(Read More)

Fears raised for elephant welfare as Phuket camps fold

I fear this will only be the first in a long line of such stories of businesses folding with tragic ...(Read More)

Nine million fit for B5,000 stimulus relief

And who exactly is not eligible? Who in this whole country is NOT adversely affected by this chaos? ...(Read More)

Patong residents urged to self-quarantine, door-to-door checks to begin

"The bitter, nasty, and hateful posts continue" just what are you on about... highly exagg...(Read More)

 

Cassia Phuket
The LifeCo Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360
HeadStart International School Phuket
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Singha
CMI - Thailand
UWC Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
Diamond Resort Phuket

 