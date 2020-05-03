12 more Phuket curfew breakers arrested, bringing island total to 1,000

PHUKET: Twelve people were arrested in Phuket’s Muang District overnight for breaking the nationwide night curfew from 10pm to 4am, according to a report by the Phuket office of the Department of Local Administration (DLA) announced earlier today (May 3).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Sunday 3 May 2020, 03:12PM

Twelve more people were arrested last night for breaking the national nightly curfew from 10pm to 4am. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

More than 1,000 people in Phuket have been arrested for breaking the national nightly curfew since Apr 3. Image: Phuket Provincial Police

The arrests were led by Thongchai Rattanadet and other 26 Territorial Defense Volunteer Division (OrSor) personnel and Provincial Narcotics Control Management officers.

Those arrested for breaking the curfew without essential reason were named as: Mr Uthen Promboot, 44; Mr Narunat Lulan, 43; Mr Bancha Rakchart, 44; Mr Prathet Pindet, 41; Mr Pongpan Plomchuai, 38; Mr Thanaphat Channarong, 31; Mr Amnuai Praiboon, 30; Mr Amin Chamnina, 26; Mr Werayuth Pridasak, 33; Mr Surasing Mathemjai, 24; Mr Kitiphop Pornphirom, 26; and Mr Phichitchai Pongphan, 34.

Meanwhile, Phuket Provincial Police reported today (May 3) 40 new cases of people being arrested for breaking the national nightly curfew, resulting in 40 people arrested for breaking the curfew.

In an infographic posted online today, the Phuket Provincial Police marked that a total of 1,003 people had been arrested in 966 cases for breaking the curfew for the month from Apr 3 to May 3.

The same infographic also reported the number of cases reported by each police station on the island.

