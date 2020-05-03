The arrests were led by Thongchai Rattanadet and other 26 Territorial Defense Volunteer Division (OrSor) personnel and Provincial Narcotics Control Management officers.
Those arrested for breaking the curfew without essential reason were named as: Mr Uthen Promboot, 44; Mr Narunat Lulan, 43; Mr Bancha Rakchart, 44; Mr Prathet Pindet, 41; Mr Pongpan Plomchuai, 38; Mr Thanaphat Channarong, 31; Mr Amnuai Praiboon, 30; Mr Amin Chamnina, 26; Mr Werayuth Pridasak, 33; Mr Surasing Mathemjai, 24; Mr Kitiphop Pornphirom, 26; and Mr Phichitchai Pongphan, 34.
Meanwhile, Phuket Provincial Police reported today (May 3) 40 new cases of people being arrested for breaking the national nightly curfew, resulting in 40 people arrested for breaking the curfew.
In an infographic posted online today, the Phuket Provincial Police marked that a total of 1,003 people had been arrested in 966 cases for breaking the curfew for the month from Apr 3 to May 3.
The same infographic also reported the number of cases reported by each police station on the island.
The breakdown of curfew arrests as per each police station was reported as follows:
- Muang Phuket Police Station – 290 (6 new cases)
- Patong Police Station – 235 (7)
- Wichit Police Station – 123 (12)
- Tha Chatchai Police Station – 30 (zero)
- Tha Chatchai Police Station – 30 (zero)
- Thalang Police Station – 55 (2)
- Kathu Police Station – 37 (zero)
- Cherng Talay Police Station – 35 (zero)
- Kathu Police Station – 37 (zero)
- Tha Chatchai Police Station – 30 (zero)
- Sakhu Police Station 16 (1)
Be the first to comment.