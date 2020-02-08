Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

12 killed as soldier opens fire in Korat

12 killed as soldier opens fire in Korat

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: At least 12 people were reported killed and an unknown number injured in a shooting spree by a soldier who later took hostages at a local shopping mall in Saturday evening.

deathmurderhomicidemilitarypolice
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 8 February 2020, 08:38PM

Suspected shooter Jakrapanth Thomma is shown on his Facebook page.

Suspected shooter Jakrapanth Thomma is shown on his Facebook page.

The attacker first shot dead his commander and two others at the Surathampithak army camp before fleeing in a stolen Humvee. He fired at civilians along the route to the Terminal 21 shopping mall in Muang district.

Local media showed video of the soldier getting out of a vehicle in front of the mall around 6pm and firing a series of shots, sending people running. Gunshots could be heard on the video.

Once inside, the attacker fired at a cooking gas container inside the mall’s food court, causing it to explode and sending shoppers into a panic.

Troops from a special warfare unit were dispatched to the mall, where the attacker was said to be holding 16 people hostage on the fourth floor.

There were unconfirmed reports that the man had hand grenades on his body.

The attacker streamed his activity at the mall on Facebook Live and posted a selfie showing him holding a rifle. “Tired, I can barely move my fingers,” he said on a video posted at 7.20pm.

La Boucherie

The Facebook page was taken offline a few moments later.

Thai media reported that 12 people were killed. The number of injured people was not yet known.

Lt Gen Thanya Kriatisarn, commander of the Second Army Region, said police and soldiers were hunting the attacker, identified as Cpl Jakrapanth Thomma, 32, of the Surathampithak camp.

The slain commander has been identified as Col Anantharot Krasae. A 63-year-old woman and another soldier were also killed at the camp.

Read original story here.

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Thief caught by the web of a social media viral video
Electricity outage to hit Pa Klok on Tuesday (Feb 11)
Scholars of Sustenance Foundation ready to feed the needy
Phuket tourism businesses seek up to B20 billion in assistance over virus fallout
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Stifling the Phuket virus panic? Thailand snow sculpture champs! || February 7
Coronavirus spreads fear and racism worldwide
Health minister: Kick out ‘Western’ tourists not wearing face masks
Turkish tourist acquitted as Patong ladyboy death ruled ‘accidental’
Police arrest man for possession of illegal contraband
New turtle nest found at Mai Khao Beach
Tax deadline moved because of outbreak
Somkid tells public not to panic: nation will weather economic woes, virus
The Overseas Property Show Returns to Bangkok
Global panic deepens as whistleblower doctor dies, virus death toll rises to at least 638
FFP’s fate decided in 2 weeks

 

Phuket community
Somkid tells public not to panic: nation will weather economic woes, virus

Jor, your losing the plot...again, time for another, longer, vacation, away from the keyboard....(Read More)

Chinese media lavish praise on Thai response to outbreak

Gerry/Jor, have you actually read the article, the reporter basically says nothing, knows less than ...(Read More)

Cherng Talay water shutoff hits private estates, condo projects

...Stick to tropical Phuket, a island that could have enough water supply for population, if there i...(Read More)

Cherng Talay water shutoff hits private estates, condo projects

@Gerry, I have a nice property, indeed not for sale. And certainly no intention to buy another one. ...(Read More)

Phuket remains coronavirus-free, report officials

Rawai Temple still receives bus loads of Chinese Toursists every day. I hope that the teachers at th...(Read More)

Global panic deepens as whistleblower doctor dies, virus death toll rises to at least 638

... And still, Thailand has not closed its borders to people who have been in Mainland China in th...(Read More)

Somkid tells public not to panic: nation will weather economic woes, virus

...keep quiet, you're clueless. ...(Read More)

Somkid tells public not to panic: nation will weather economic woes, virus

When this Minister use the word 'Panic' he doesn't address the nornal thai, the man in t...(Read More)

Somkid tells public not to panic: nation will weather economic woes, virus

Really a load of crap. 1st 'storm' was 'man made' by generals. 2nd storm is a global...(Read More)

Leafy highs: Kratom personal use push under way

k...Keep quite you fool....(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
Diamond Resort Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
The Overseas Property Show
Silk Air - Jan-Feb 2020
Cassia Phuket
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
Thanyapura Health 360
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show

 