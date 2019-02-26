THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
11 Russians among 15 foreigners facing deportation for working illegally

PHUKET: Eleven Russians are among 15 foreigners who are facing deportation after being arrested for working illegally at an outlet in Chalong that specialises in traditional Thai herbs and medicines and targets Russian-speaking customers.

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 26 February 2019, 07:45PM

All 15 now face deportation and being blacklisted from re-entering Thailand. Photo: Phuket Tourist Police

The foreigners were arrested at the Erawadee outlet on Chaoi Fa West Rd just south of Wat Chalong (see main website here) during a raid carried out by Phuket Tourist Police and Phuket Immigration Police last Wednesday (Feb 20).

The raid followed police receiving a complaint about the outlet just a few days earlier, Capt Ekkachai Siri of the Phuket Tourist Police told The Phuket News today (Feb 26).

All 15 were found working illegally at the store, he said.

Capt Ekkachai named the Russian nationals arrested as Ekaterina Sorokina, 32; Maria Poplavskaya, 34; Svetlana Romanova, 50; Daria Kireeva, 26; Svetlana Kirsanova, 46; Vera Silanteva, 32; Karyna Sych, 26; Guzel Gasymova, 27; Yulia Bespalova, 45; Vladimir Kirsanov, 37; Elena Nosovkina, 56.

The other Russian-speaking foreigners arrested were named as Rufiia Basyrovo, 29, of Kyrgyzstan; Olena Ponomarova, 49, and Kseniia Kulieshova, 26, both from Ukraine; and Nadejda Fenic, 45, of Moldova.

All 15 suspects arrested were taken to Chalong Police Station and charged with working illegally without a permit, Capt Ekkachai said.
“They all confessed to the charge,” he said.

However, all 15 were held at Chalong Police Station until they were presented at Phuket Provincial Court today, Capt Ekkachai said.

“Now they are being held in detention at Phuket Immigration while they are processed for deportation and have their names added to the Immigration blacklist,” he said.

 

 

