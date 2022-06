10th Anniversary of Phuket Drum Circle

Start From: Sunday 31 July 2022, 04:30PM to Sunday 31 July 2022, 10:00PM

The Phuket Drum Circle celebrates 10 years of age! It’s about drumming and dancing on Sundays in Naiharn beach, always a free event. Join us on this unique occasion as we celebrate with Bubbles! After all, the Phuket Drum Circle has made history in Thailand and Asia as the only public drum circle with a 12-month calendar and a Facebook page.