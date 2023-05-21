British International School, Phuket
333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

10mn foreign tourists since January: govt

10mn foreign tourists since January: govt

BANGKOK: Thailand has welcomed almost 10 million foreign tourists since January, generating about B391 billion in revenue. The government expects the number of Chinese tourists to reach 7mn this year.

tourismeconomicsChineseRussian
By Bangkok Post

Sunday 21 May 2023, 03:08PM

Tourists visit Wat Arun, or the Temple of Dawn, in Bangkok last month.Photo: PORNPROM SATRABHAYA / Bangkok Post

Tourists visit Wat Arun, or the Temple of Dawn, in Bangkok last month.Photo: PORNPROM SATRABHAYA / Bangkok Post

Traisulee* Taisaranakul, deputy government spokeswoman, said on Saturday (May 20) that 9.47mn foreign tourists visited Thailand from January to May 15, mainly from East Asia, South Asia and Southeast Asia, reports Bangkok Post.

The government has ordered affiliated agencies to enhance support for incoming tourists, particularly Chinese visitors, to boost tourism growth.

According to the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), Thailand expects to see over 5.3mn Chinese tourists visiting the country. The figure might even reach seven million if supported by other tourism incentives, Ms Traisulee added.

Aeronautical Radio of Thailand (Aerothai) also said there were 12,805 flights from China to Thailand during October 2022 to April, 2023, an increase of 98% compared to the same period the former year.

Chinese tourist numbers rose after China’s announcement on Feb 6 that it would allow international travel via travel agencies.

Aerothai anticipates an increase in the number of flights from China until September this year. It estimates 5,330 flights in May, 6,090 flights in June, 7,150 flights in July, 7,460 flights in August and 7,340 flights in September.

The total estimated number of Chinese flights coming to Thailand during the 2023 fiscal year, from October last year to September this year, is 46,175, said Ms Traisulee.

Laguna Phuket 2023

Meanwhile, the Economics Tourism and Sports Division of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports said there were 415,309 foreign tourists visiting Thailand during May 8-14, or almost 59,329 people per day.

Most are from Southeast Asia, East Asia and South Asia. The top-five international tourists arriving in Thailand by nationality are Malaysians, Chinese, Indians, Lao and South Koreans, making up to 47.5% of all international tourists.

The division said that even though Thailand is entering its low season and the number of tourists is expected to fall gradually, there are many incentives to attract foreign tourists.

Nonetheless, Thailand’s tourism also is affected by external factors including the world economy, which is facing negative pressure from the US debt ceiling talks, high inflation and the Russian-Ukrainian War, said the division.

Marisa Sukosol Nunbhakdi, president of the Thai Hotels Association (THA), said Thailand’s tourism will slow down in the latter half of the year.

*The name of the deputy government spokeswoman was previously spelled as ’Traisuree’.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Old guy | 21 May 2023 - 17:15:17 

Does anyone ever believe the ridiculous tourist numbers that are thrown around?

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Most Thais satisfied with election results: poll
Weather cannot stop fun at Phuket Local Taste fair
Governor attends Phuket Baba Wedding
Visa extensions offered to Phuket speedboat crash victims
Phuket Peranakan Festival to celebrate island’s Chinese heritage
Man arrested in Phuket for child sex trafficking
Phuket Opinion: Sending a clear message
Captain faces up to 3 years in jail for Phuket speedboat accident
Cyclone Mocha official death toll reaches 145 in Myanmar
Pheu Thai urges MFP to leave S112 amendments out of pact
Hand grenades, guns seized in Phuket drug bust
One person under medical care after house fire in Kalim
Vietjet’s first flight from Hanoi lands in Phuket
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Rainy season returns, Some Senators back PM hopeful, Phuket road crashes || May 19
Car catches fire amid morning rain in Rawai

 

Phuket community
Man arrested in Phuket for child sex trafficking

It doesn't need much imagination to understand that influencial Thai people and RTP beat the dru...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Sending a clear message

Although vessel speed was a big factor, it is now a known fact & not just in Thailand, for whate...(Read More)

Man arrested in Phuket for child sex trafficking

Some good sleuthing there TPN on entry flight. I wonder at the secrecy of the name, usually the...(Read More)

Visa extensions offered to Phuket speedboat crash victims

Yeah give a for profit hospital your passport, esp if you think you might not be able to pay the b...(Read More)

Visa extensions offered to Phuket speedboat crash victims

This was probably a request from hospitals that want to ensure that they will be able to provide tre...(Read More)

Man arrested in Phuket for child sex trafficking

The list of professions reserved for Thais should also include sex trafficking, with most of those i...(Read More)

10mn foreign tourists since January: govt

Does anyone ever believe the ridiculous tourist numbers that are thrown around? ...(Read More)

Most Thais satisfied with election results: poll

A better poll question would be: What would you do if the election results accomplished nothing beca...(Read More)

Visa extensions offered to Phuket speedboat crash victims

Does this set a precedent for future visitors who are victims of reckless Thais? Will Thai authorit...(Read More)

Visa extensions offered to Phuket speedboat crash victims

Who pays the additional expense of having to stay in Phuket during rehab or for caregivers? Or incre...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Phuket Property
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
Pro Property Partners
Subscribe to The Phuket News
The Pavilions Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
SALA
Open Kitchen Laguna
BahtSold
Brightview Center

 