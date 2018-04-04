PHUKET: Mu Koh Similan Similan National Park officials at Koh Si Island in Phang Nga last night (Apr 3) found 106 sea turtle eggs along a beach pathway to the island’s Nui Beach.

Wednesday 4 April 2018, 03:59PM

Officials led by Forestry Technical Officer Paisan Boonsawat were patrolling the beach to search for sea turtle eggs when at 10:30pm officials found a Green Turtle trying to lay eggs near the area where sea turtle eggs were found on Mar 13.

Officials observed and found that the turtle started to lay eggs at 11:20pm. The mother then finished laying the eggs and covered them at 11:35pm.

The mother turtle was measured as 110 centimetres long and 74cm wide.

All together officials found 106 eggs.

At 7:30am today, officials moved the eggs as the spot where they were found was on a footpath to the beach thus preventing hunters getting to them.

Mr Paisan reported that at 7:30am on Mar 13 officials were patrolling on the beach at Koh Si and found 129 see turtle eggs near the area where a sea turtle was found on Mar 12.

It was believed that it was a different sea turtle because the spot was smaller. Official moved the eggs to the safe place because eggs were found on the pathway to the beach. (See story here.)