104 street racers and Facebook promoters arrested

BANGKOK: More than 100 motorcycle racers were arrested in Bangkok early today, while the creators of two Facebook pages promoting the illegal activity were caught in a separate operation.

crime, drugs, police, transport, environment,

Bangkok Post

Saturday 10 February 2018, 04:34PM

Police guard 104 street racers, including 53 teens aged under 18, following a crackdown in the early hours of today (Feb 10). Photo: Tourist Police Bureau
Police guard 104 street racers, including 53 teens aged under 18, following a crackdown in the early hours of today (Feb 10). Photo: Tourist Police Bureau

A team of police officers from several units arrested 104 street racers, including 53 aged below 18, and seized 79 modified motorcycles in a crackdown on dek waen racing at around 2am Today (Feb 10).

All of those arrested were made to undergo urine tests and three tested positive for illicit drugs, said Maj Gen Surachet Hakphan, deputy chief of the Tourist Police Bureau.

Two creators of Facebook pages for street racing – a 16-year-old and Samphan Yaemmeechao, 24 – were also apprehended in Min Buri district for encouraging people to race on public streets. The teenager was arrested on Thursday (Feb 8) and Samphan was caught yesterday (Feb 9).

Col Kamphol Rattanapratheep, chief of Huai Kwang district, said the two had opened the Facebook pages to encourage teenagers to race on public streets. The teen’s page had more than 1,000 followers while Samphan’s page had about 2,300 followers.

The arrests of the pair brought the number of street racing supporters caught to 59, he added.

Read original story here.

 

 
