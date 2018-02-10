A team of police officers from several units arrested 104 street racers, including 53 aged below 18, and seized 79 modified motorcycles in a crackdown on dek waen racing at around 2am Today (Feb 10).
All of those arrested were made to undergo urine tests and three tested positive for illicit drugs, said Maj Gen Surachet Hakphan, deputy chief of the Tourist Police Bureau.
Two creators of Facebook pages for street racing – a 16-year-old and Samphan Yaemmeechao, 24 – were also apprehended in Min Buri district for encouraging people to race on public streets. The teenager was arrested on Thursday (Feb 8) and Samphan was caught yesterday (Feb 9).
Col Kamphol Rattanapratheep, chief of Huai Kwang district, said the two had opened the Facebook pages to encourage teenagers to race on public streets. The teen’s page had more than 1,000 followers while Samphan’s page had about 2,300 followers.
The arrests of the pair brought the number of street racing supporters caught to 59, he added.
