Thursday 9 May 2019

Phuket is one of the most famous provinces in Thailand and the destination of many international tourists. In fact, Thailand is made up of small islands that Phuket is the largest island of its own. The island in the southwest of Thailand is one of the most legendary tourist destinations in the world. Phuket is known for its beautiful and outstanding beaches all over the world.

There are plenty of really memorable things to do in Phuket and also plenty of places to visit in Phuket. Phuket alone is a legendary island for spending the holidays but day trips from Phuket for different purposes can give you an amazing vacation. Here are some of the tourist attractions of Phuket Island. The following list is our pick of the things which you should absolutely not miss while in Phuket.

Green Elephant Sanctuary Park

It has greenery and a good environment for family gatherings. The fascinating thing about Green Elephant is that there are several elephants and you can see the elephants by visiting this center and even ride them.

Phuket Aquarium

In 1983, the aquarium was built as part of the Phuket Biology Center project. It has been more than 30 years since the construction of this recreational complex, but we must say that the center has recently been completely renovated and now it's a luxury place to visit. More than 300,000 tourists visit the Phuket Aquarium every year. Here you can get acquainted with various species of aquatic in Thailand.

Big Buddha Phuket

The religion of most Thai people is Buddhist, so there are numerous temples throughout the country. Buddhist sculptures are abundantly seen in various Thai cities. One of the most famous Buddhist sculptures in Thailand, the great Buddhist Phuket, is that seeing this huge statue will surely be wonderful for you.

10 Top Tours in Phuket

Phuket has many tourist attractions that certainly can not be visited on a single trip. Being a place of great variety, there's something among the best things to do in Phuket for every kind of traveler.

We have sorted the top 10 Day Trips and tour packages in Phuket that you should not miss:

# 1: Flying Hanuman

Zip-line Park Phuket is one of the lush green areas of Phuket which also has excitement for tourists. You will fly low through the forest and high above the treetops to see this Phuket hillside from every perspective.

Flying Hanuman offers different packages, you can choose from different combinations of 30 wooden platforms on the trees that are connected to rappel cables, air bridges, spiral staircases, and zipper liners.

# 2: Full Day Phi Phi Island Tour by Royal Jet Cruiser

Phi Phi islands are a destination that has to be visited by those who are traveling for the first time. These islands are located almost 50km from Phuket.

Phi Phi Leh Island with a stunning view of limestone cliffs and its emerald green waters will give you an exceptional experience of swimming and snorkeling. Phi Phi islands are full of hidden caves that have to be explored. It will be a great experience to swim in these crystal clear waters with beautiful beaches.

There are a number of tour operators in Phuket offering different Phi Phi Tour Packages with different prices and itineraries, some are taking you to Phi Phi by Speedboat , some by big-boat or ferry while others are offering a mixture of Big boat and speed boat where your main travel to the Phi Phi island will be with the big boat and then you will do the sightseeing with the speedboat.

Before choosing your Phi Phi Tour package, make sure that your tour package includes insurance, snorkeling gear and tour guide.

# 3: James Bond Island

James Bond Islands is comprised of 100 islands with a total area of 400 square kilometers. A lot of pictures of these islands can be found in Guinness Book, some for their beauty and some other for their strange appearances. These islands, also known as Khao Phing Kan, are a popular one day trip destination from Phuket among touristic places. You can swim, boat, and visit around these islands. A beauty symbol of these islands is the beach, which is a very tall rock with many small caves in it.

When you are booking your online James Bond Island tour package note that usually Tour price does NOT INCLUDE National Park Entrance.

# 4: Splash Jungle Water Park

Don’t forget visiting Splash Jungle Water Park when going to Phuket. It is a very interesting destination to have a very exciting experience with your family. Providing a stunning view to the May Kao beach, it is a place of attractive activities for the children and adults. Water sliders are immersed in over 6 million liters of water and it will absolutely be very enjoyable to play in it. Two restaurants are seen in Splash Jungle, each of which provides a delicious set of the best Thai foods.

Although it cannot be considered as a very large water park, but it is the best water park in Phuket and it will give you a memorable experience during your holiday in Phuket.

# 5: Phi Phi Island + Maya Bay + Bamboo Island

As we said earlier in this article Phi Phi island is one of the most popular touristic places in Thailand and you can find a variety of different Phi Phi Tour Packages, This is a golden combination package of 3 beautiful islands, Phi Phi Island, Maya Bay and Bamboo Island .

The Phi Phi Island became famous after the movie The Beach 1980 was released. It was filmed on the stunning beach at Maya Bay.

Phi Phi islands have beautiful places such as limestone cliffs vertically jutting out of the water along with weathered rocks and minerals that create colorful patterns of yellow, red, and orange. Phi Phi Lay consists of two amazing coves: Maya Bay and Pilah Cove, each of which has tall cliffs that are in a semicircular shape. Such a beautiful place is hard to find!

# 6: Similan Island - 2 Days / 1 Night (Tent)

The Similan Island National Park is located 85km north-west of Phuket and 65km west of Khao Lak. This island consists of nine islands that are known for coral sand beaches and crystal blue waters.

Pleasuring weather, shining sun by the blue sea, green mountains and singing birds are among the characteristics of this island. Having beautiful aquatics and colorful corals along with algae, it is an amazing place for diving. You can also go boating if you are not interested in diving and enjoy the stunning views in Similan Island.

# 7: Khao Lak Safari - White Water Rafting

This one is a bit different tour and our recommendation if you are on a budget trip in Phuket,

Khao Lak is located 80km north of Phuket, adjacent to Ranong and Surat Thani. It is also 788km from Bangkok.

This place is popular among eco-tourists and adventurers. White water rafting along the Song Phraek River in Phang Nga is exciting and fun. The view is beautiful, the air is fresh and you can hear the river when you get there. This wild river is enjoyable for amateurs and those who are familiar with furious current.

There are three national parks in this region. It has caves, lakes, restaurants, and shopping centers. Surin and Similan Islands are also near to this region.

# 8: Surin Island - 3 Day 2 Night (Tent)

If you have 3 days to spare during your stay in Phuket this package is for you!

Stay at tent for two nights in Surin Island National Park, jungle walk, Snorkel in some of the best snorkeling spots in Thailand and see around the island with long tail boat all included in this tour package

Surin Island is located in Phang Nga provice, north of Phuket. It is also 60km west of the small city of Khuranburi. Surin Marine National Park was promoted to an Andaman Asian Heritage Site in 2004.

One of the best snorkeling sites in Thailand is the various coral around Surin Island. You are Welcome in Surin Island.

# 9: Rok Island (One Day Tour)

Rok Island consists of two islands of Rok Nok and Rok Nai. It is a good place for those who need to relax and experience the beautiful nature consisting of white sandy beach, crustal clear sea water, anemones and large nemos, beautiful corals, etc.

Unlike other common one day tour packages from Phuket, you won’t have lots of options to choose from as there are only a few operators offering The Rok Island Tour , You will be transferred to this unspoiled island and back to Phuket by speed catamaran from Phuket Marina pier, 1 Meal, Snorkeling gear and The national Park entrance fee is already included in this package.

# 10: Siam Niramit Phuket

What is the best program to attend in a rainy afternoon? Why not joining a cultural show?

Siam Niramit Phuket is a cultural extravaganza that adds variety and vitality to the island’s entertainment scene. It is located just off the By-pass Road in the outskirts of Phuket Town. The show features songs, dance routines and traditional martial arts. You just need to sit back, relax, and enjoy the historical perspectives of Thai arts and culture in this 70-minute performance.