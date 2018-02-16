The Phuket race takes runners through Phuket’s beautiful lush settings, stunning sunrises, and backroads on the island’s northern side. The race spans over four distances: 10-mile (16 km), 5-mile (8 km), 3-mile (4.8 km), and 500-metre (for children aged 4-12 years). The top three finishers in the 10 and 5 mile categories receive a trophy. All finishers receive a medal and t-shirt. For more information and register on the website (Entry Deadline: 17 Mar) : https://www.thanyapura.com/event/supersports-10-mile-international-run-phuket-2018-presented-thanyapura/
10 Mile International Run Phuket 2018
Start From: Saturday 24 March 2018, 10:00AM
to Sunday 25 March 2018, 09:00PM