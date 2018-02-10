PHUKET: A minivan carrying Chinese tourists crashed on Srisoonthon Rd in Baan Manik at about 12:15pm today (Feb 10) leaving 10 passengers injured.

It has been reported that both adults and children were in the minivan which was heading to Koh Sirey from the Laguna Phuket area.

Srisoonthon rescue workers immediately transported the injured passengers to Thalang Hospital.

According to Capt Warawut Saensop of the Thalang Police, from the initial questioning of the minivan driver, Rattanasak Sangkhao, the van had suffered ABS problems for some time, which he had reported to his employers, however, nothing had been done to fix the problem.

This he believes is what caused the accident.

Names of the injured: Fan Fengnian, Haoyu Zhu, Li Han, Wen Yan Zhu, Xueqi Fan, Qing Yu Zhu, Huang Yaping, Yang Li, Zhi Tong Li, and Jing Ru Liu.