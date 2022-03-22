BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

1.5kg of ‘ice’, 1,500 meth pills seized in raids

1.5kg of ‘ice’, 1,500 meth pills seized in raids

PHUKET: Police have arrested five people in raids that netted more than 1.5 kilogrammes of crystal meth (ya ice) and more than 1,500 methamphetamine pills.

drugscrimepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 22 March 2022, 03:58PM

Photo: Phuket City Police

Photo: Phuket City Police

The arrests, reported as three cases, were announced through a police report issued by Phuket City Police yesterday (Mar 21).

The first case marked the arrest of Puthanat ‘Fah’ Wareesri, 38, from Takua Thung District in  Phang Nga, and Jetaniphit ‘Wat’ Sarasom, 34, registered as living in Koh Kaew.

The men were arrested along the roadside opposite the Shell petrol station on the bypass road in Moo 5, Rassada.

A subsequent search of a rented room in Soi Srisuchat 1, also in Moo 5, Rassada, found the men in possession of 1,522.25 grammes of ya ice, said the report.

In placing the men under arrest, officers also seized a pink Samsung Galaxy A51 phone, a digital scale and five packs of clear zip-lock plastic bags. 

In total 12 items of evidence were seized, including a Honda PCX150 motorbike worth about B50,000 and a Ratchaburi-registered Honda Click 125 worth about B10,000, said the report.

Also seized were Puthanat’s Krung Thai Bank account with a balance of B10,676.64 and Jetaniphit’s Kasikornbank account with a balance of B4,614.50.

Both men were taken to Phuket City Police Station and charged with joint possession of a Category 1 narcotic with intent to sell, the report confirmed.

The second case marked the arrest of two suspects, starting with Thitari ‘Kae’ Chuasuwan, 44, from Sattahip District in Chonburi.

Thitari, formerly known as “Miss Nopphaporn” or “Kae Chuasuwan”, was wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant issued by Phuket Provincial Court on Nov 19, 2021 for possession of a Category I drug (ice or methamphetamine) with intent to sell.

Internal - Phuket Live Radio 89.5

The second arrest in the same case was that of Amnuay ‘Nuay’ Saengchan, 41, of Moo 3 Rassada, who was arrested on the street in front of the Andaman Thai Traditional Medicine Association on Luang Pho Rd in Phuket Town.

A subsequent search of his rented room off Ruam Pattana Rd in Rassada discovered 97.46g of ya ice and 1,501 methamphetamine pills.

Among the 16 items of evidence seized were a digital scale, drug-taking equipment and a Vivo and a Ryomi 9 mobile phone.

Also seized were a Phuket-registered Suzuki Swift car, worth about B400,000 and Amnuay’s Siam Commercial Bank account with a balance of B20,003.34.

Both taken to Phuket City Police Station and charged with joint possession of a Category 1 narcotic with intent to sell, the report noted.

The third case reported marked the arrest of Kosin ‘Nui’ Tinkarma, 37, of Kra Rd in Phuket Town, who was arrested at a house on Luang Pho Rd in Phuket Town ‒ but a different address than where Amnuay was arrested.

Kosin was found with three plastic bags containing in total 22.42g of ya ice.

Also seized during his arrest were a digital scale and drug-taking paraphernalia, the report noted.

Kosin was taken to Phuket City Police Station and charged with illegal possession of Category 1 narcotic.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Biden says Putin considering using chemical, biological weapons in Ukraine
‘Phuket Tastival’ food festival set for Saphan Hin
Health department recommends parents spend more time with children
Donations of school supplies sought for poor students
China Eastern plane carrying 132 crashes into mountain
Woman jailed over blood gang allegations
Phuket marks 292 new COVID cases, two more deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket pushes for Digital Nomad Visa, Easier to enter Thailand || March 21
Bangla gets another COVID check
Race to end restrictions
Dee Phuket ‘Red Cross Fair’ is on
Toddler drowns in Phuket hotel pool
Asean members discuss economic impact of Russia-Ukraine conflict
Ukraine rejects Russian ultimatum to surrender Mariupol
Storm warning for Andaman

 

Phuket community
Bangla gets another COVID check

I feel sorry for the people who work on Soi Bangla. They do a 9 hour shift every day/night...lucky i...(Read More)

Club Med Phuket finally reopens

355 Baht for one day work,? is this correct? any barmaid make more in tip per day . Horst...(Read More)

Bangla gets another COVID check

Developed countries are now wide open, any such vapid PR move there would be to reassure people that...(Read More)

Race to end restrictions

There certainly needs to be a push to educate Thai people. Most Thais are terrified of COVID and of ...(Read More)

No water play in Phuket for Songkran

...And tomorrow simply not exist. @agogohome, the point is that officialdom can 'order'/rul...(Read More)

Troubled deaf man talked down from phone tower

Maybe he just wanted better mobile reception???...(Read More)

No water play in Phuket for Songkran

Gov and V/Gov's have the time of their life to keep themselve busy with trivial matters and unne...(Read More)

Bangla gets another COVID check

All this Officialdom show is just pretending/lying nonsense. Hiding the satisfying self kicking urge...(Read More)

Woman jailed over blood gang allegations

Like I write before “Don’t believe it“ and so crack elite policeman Big Joke was joking. What ...(Read More)

Asean members discuss economic impact of Russia-Ukraine conflict

Dekaaskopp subtle derails. I wrote about 'Global', not about the 'West'. Don't f...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Phuket Property
Thai Residential
EPL predictions
HeadStart International School Phuket
Art-Tec Design
Sinea Phuket
Brightview Center
CBRE Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
PaintFX
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 