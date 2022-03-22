1.5kg of ‘ice’, 1,500 meth pills seized in raids

PHUKET: Police have arrested five people in raids that netted more than 1.5 kilogrammes of crystal meth (ya ice) and more than 1,500 methamphetamine pills.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 22 March 2022, 03:58PM

Photo: Phuket City Police

The arrests, reported as three cases, were announced through a police report issued by Phuket City Police yesterday (Mar 21).

The first case marked the arrest of Puthanat ‘Fah’ Wareesri, 38, from Takua Thung District in Phang Nga, and Jetaniphit ‘Wat’ Sarasom, 34, registered as living in Koh Kaew.

The men were arrested along the roadside opposite the Shell petrol station on the bypass road in Moo 5, Rassada.

A subsequent search of a rented room in Soi Srisuchat 1, also in Moo 5, Rassada, found the men in possession of 1,522.25 grammes of ya ice, said the report.

In placing the men under arrest, officers also seized a pink Samsung Galaxy A51 phone, a digital scale and five packs of clear zip-lock plastic bags.

In total 12 items of evidence were seized, including a Honda PCX150 motorbike worth about B50,000 and a Ratchaburi-registered Honda Click 125 worth about B10,000, said the report.

Also seized were Puthanat’s Krung Thai Bank account with a balance of B10,676.64 and Jetaniphit’s Kasikornbank account with a balance of B4,614.50.

Both men were taken to Phuket City Police Station and charged with joint possession of a Category 1 narcotic with intent to sell, the report confirmed.

The second case marked the arrest of two suspects, starting with Thitari ‘Kae’ Chuasuwan, 44, from Sattahip District in Chonburi.

Thitari, formerly known as “Miss Nopphaporn” or “Kae Chuasuwan”, was wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant issued by Phuket Provincial Court on Nov 19, 2021 for possession of a Category I drug (ice or methamphetamine) with intent to sell.

The second arrest in the same case was that of Amnuay ‘Nuay’ Saengchan, 41, of Moo 3 Rassada, who was arrested on the street in front of the Andaman Thai Traditional Medicine Association on Luang Pho Rd in Phuket Town.

A subsequent search of his rented room off Ruam Pattana Rd in Rassada discovered 97.46g of ya ice and 1,501 methamphetamine pills.

Among the 16 items of evidence seized were a digital scale, drug-taking equipment and a Vivo and a Ryomi 9 mobile phone.

Also seized were a Phuket-registered Suzuki Swift car, worth about B400,000 and Amnuay’s Siam Commercial Bank account with a balance of B20,003.34.

Both taken to Phuket City Police Station and charged with joint possession of a Category 1 narcotic with intent to sell, the report noted.

The third case reported marked the arrest of Kosin ‘Nui’ Tinkarma, 37, of Kra Rd in Phuket Town, who was arrested at a house on Luang Pho Rd in Phuket Town ‒ but a different address than where Amnuay was arrested.

Kosin was found with three plastic bags containing in total 22.42g of ya ice.

Also seized during his arrest were a digital scale and drug-taking paraphernalia, the report noted.

Kosin was taken to Phuket City Police Station and charged with illegal possession of Category 1 narcotic.