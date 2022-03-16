1.4kg of ‘ice’ seized in Phuket raid

PHUKET: Officers from Border Patrol Police Unit 425, stationed in Phuket, seized 1.4kg of crystal meth (ya ice) and more than 160 tablets of methamphetamine (ya bah) in arresting a 28-year-old man who they say was part of a large drug distribution network on the island.

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 16 March 2022, 06:29PM

The drugs seized. Photo: Border Patrol Police 425

Border Patrol Police Unit 425 Commander Col Phimonrat Thammathip announced the arrest and drug seizure at 7pm yesterday (Mar 15).

Joining Col Phimonrat in announcing the arrest were Border Patrol Police Unit 425 Deputy Commander Lt Niphon Ploykhao and Capt Amphol Samorthai, also of Unit 425.

Weerapong Wongkaewmoon, 28, from Lampang, was arrested at the Somruthai Apartment block on Phoonphon Rd in Phuket Town last Sunday evening (Mar 13), the officers said.

A search of his room had discovered 1.48kg of ya ice pills and 164 ya bah pills, they added.

Also seized were drug-taking paraphernalia as well as digital scales and other drug-peddling items, including small plastic bags of various sizes.

Weerapong had confessed that he had received the drugs via parcel delivery, the officers explained.

He received drug deliveries once a month, with each delivery containing about 2kg of drugs to be distributed.

In total, Weerapong had received drug deliveries about seven times. His latest delivery contained 3kg of drugs, of which he had distributed about 2kg before being arrested by the authorities, the officers said.

Weerapong was part a large drug distribution network in Phuket, the officers said in their report.

An arrest of another person on drug-related charges had resulted in a tip-off that led to Weerapong’s arrest, they said.

Weerapong has now been charged with illegal possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell, the officers confirmed.









