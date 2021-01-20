Kulaya Tantitemit, spokeswoman for the Finance Ministry, said the remaining 1.34 million rights from the second phase of last month’s co-payment programme were taken within nine minutes of registration opening at 6am.
As of Monday, about 1.1 million shops and street vendors had joined the co-payment programme.
Under the second-phase co-payment scheme, the government pays half the cost of food, drink and general goods purchases, up to B150 a person a day and capped at B3,500 per person for the specified duration.
Krisada Chinavicharana, the finance permanent secretary, said more than 3 million people had waited for registration before it began on Wednesday morning.
The government introduced the co-payment scheme to stimulate spending and the economy, and to help people affected by COVID-19.
