1.34m co-payment rights claimed in minutes

THAILAND: All remaining rights to the government’s spending subsidy were snapped up within minutes as people rushed to register this morning (Jan 20).

CoronavirusCOVID-19

By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 20 January 2021, 04:15PM

This meatball vendor in Bangkok is participating in the co-payment scheme. Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb.

Kulaya Tantitemit, spokeswoman for the Finance Ministry, said the remaining 1.34 million rights from the second phase of last month’s co-payment programme were taken within nine minutes of registration opening at 6am. As of Monday, about 1.1 million shops and street vendors had joined the co-payment programme. Under the second-phase co-payment scheme, the government pays half the cost of food, drink and general goods purchases, up to B150 a person a day and capped at B3,500 per person for the specified duration. Krisada Chinavicharana, the finance permanent secretary, said more than 3 million people had waited for registration before it began on Wednesday morning. The government introduced the co-payment scheme to stimulate spending and the economy, and to help people affected by COVID-19.