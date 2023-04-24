1,000km walk from Pattaya to Phuket to raise funds for ‘Take Care Kids’ charity

James Lee Valentine, better known simply as “Wild Wolf” to his friends, is walking the 1,000km from Pattaya to Phuket to raise funds for the Take Care Kids Foundation with the goal of raising B1 million for the charity to complete its home for orphaned children.

By The Phuket News

Monday 24 April 2023, 04:08PM

Scan for bank details to make a donation. Some support along the way. Photo: Take Care Kids Walk / Facebook

“As you know, this walk is all about the CHILDREN… all are orphans and terribly abused before being taken in by the loving Take Care Kids charity,” Valentine said in announcing his walk earlier this month.

“My 1,000km walk is to raise more than one million baht urgently needed to complete their new foster home. Once finished, this foundation can take in around 25 more children from the streets or construction sites where most of them come from after being illegally purchased or stolen from the poorest of poor families in the northern areas of Thailand and neighboring countries,” he added.

Yesterday (Apr 23) marked Day 4 of the walk, covering 25km in scorching heat in six hours. Day 4 also marked Mr Valentine passing the 100km milestone, and the first B100,000 raised.

“My support crew of Sammy and Charlene went back to Pattaya soon after the start. Thank you both for your good company and help the first 3 days,” Mr Valentine noted in his daily posts marking his journey through the Take Care Kids Walk Facebook group.

“Today’s walk took me over six hours for 25km and it was horrible trail conditions most of the way along the side of one of the major freeways into Bangkok. Garbage, bad smells, pollution, noise, dust, traffic ... but days like this will make the best days seem more awesome,” he said yesterday, undaunted by the long walk ahead of him.

Today’s walk (Apr 24) will cover a further 25km, should bring him to the far side of Bangkok Airport, he noted.

“Keep trucking,” Mr Valentine said.

The aim of the walk is to raise funds to complete construction and furnishing of the Take Care Kids new foster home in Pattaya before the end of the year.

In explaining the project, Juergen Lusuardi, said, “After more than 10 years of rent, Take Care Kids wants to give children and single mothers, who we are helping since a long time [now] a new Family Home.

“The project involves the construction of a building that will be developed on two floors for a total of 600 square metres. The total capacity of the new residence will increase from the current 15 to 30 guests. The new family home will be built scrupulously following the rules dictated by the Ministry for Social Policies.

“The new Family House will be built on a plot of 1,600 square meters recently purchased by our Foundation in Huay Yai in Pattaya. The cost for the construction is around 240 thousand euros [B9.086 million] complete with everything.”

“To realize this wonderful project that will give the opportunity to other children to be saved, protected, cared for and raised we need your help. If you decide to embark on this wonderful adventure we ask you, at the time of the transfer, to write in the reason for payment in addition to your name, surname and address also the name of the project “One House Forever”. In this way we will write your name, to remember your gesture forever, in the inner wall of our new Family Home,” he added.

All donations are made directly to the Take Care Kids Foundation. Donations can be made to:

Account name: Take Care Kids Thailand Foundation

Account number: 584-2-05272-8

Bank: Kasikorn Bank Public Co Ltd

Swift: KASITHBK

Branch: Central Festival Pattaya Pattaya Beach Branch

The foundation also accepts transfers via PayPal. Visit the Take Care Kids donations page for details.