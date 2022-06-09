1,000 vacancies at Phuket job fair

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Employment Office (PPEO) held a job fair at Central Festival Phuket yesterday (June 8), with more than 1,000 vacancies available for job-seekers.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 9 June 2022, 02:03PM

Phuket Vice Governor Pichet Panapong presided over the opening of the event, marking that more than 30 employers had representatives present to receive job applications

“Job applicants can choose a position that matches their knowledge, abilities and aptitudes and apply for a job directly with the employer or establishment,” he said.

The event allowed for interviews to be conducted onsite.

“This facilitates the process, saves time and reduces the cost of employers and establishments looking to find workers. It helps reduce unemployment and labor shortages,” V/Gov Pichet said.

Career counseling was also available, he noted.

Commenting on the number of potential candidates who turned up looking for work, V/Gov Pichet said, “There is a lot of interest in applying for a job.”

PPEO Chief Phichit Singthongkham said that the job fair was to help both job seekers and employers looking to fill positions.

“This is especially important in Phuket, which is now starting to recover. The trend for job vacancies is increasing because most businesses have reopened and need a lot of workers to come back to work agai,” he said.

The PPEO will be holding another job fair at the Robinson department store in Phuket Town on June 13-14.

Meanwhile, the PPEO continues to promote individual job vacancies, such as chefs, translators, administration and other staff wanted at major resorts, on its official Facebook page (click here).