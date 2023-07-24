333 at the beach Zonezi Properties British International School, Phuket
1,000 trees planted for His Majesty’s birthday

1,000 trees planted for His Majesty’s birthday

PHUKET: Scores of people braved the sporadic thundershowers across the island late yesterday afternoon (July 23) to plant 1,000 tree saplings at Thalang Memorial Park in Tambon Thepkrasattri in honour of the 71st birthday of His Majesty King Vajiralongkorn this Saturday (July 28).

culture
By The Phuket News

Monday 24 July 2023 11:56 AM

The group gathered at the park, home of the annual Phuket Heroines Festival, held each year in March to commemorate the Phuket Heroines, sisters ‘Chan’ and ‘Mook’, leading the victory over an invasion of Burmese marauders in 1786.

Rewat Areerob, President of the Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation (PPAO), led the event and opening ceremony, joined by Boonwandee Woonciew, wife of Governor Narong Woonciew and currently serving as President of the Phuket chapter of the Red Cross Society of Thailand.

Among the leading officials joining the event were Thalang District Chief Bancha Thanu-in, Muang Phuket District Chief Pairote Srilamoon and Phuket City Mayor Saroj Angkanapilas.

Chan Wongsattayanon, Vice President of the Thao Thepkrasattri Thao Srisoonthorn Foundation, and Suksawadee Chanchu, President of the Business and Professional Women Association of Thailand, also joined the event, along with students and members of the public and community organisations.

Taking advantage of a break between downpours, after 4pm yesterday the team planted 1,000 saplings of Thong Urai trees, also called yellow trumpet trees, known for their yellow blossoms. In Thailand, the colour yellow is used to represent and honour the monarchy.

Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort

According to an official report of the event, the planting of the trees was carried out not only to help make the park more beautiful, but also “to show the power of loyalty of the people of Phuket”.

The event also featured a mass co-ordinated traditional dance by local elderly women to highlight and demonstrate local culture.

“For today’s activity, people from all sectors have come together to plant 1,000 Thong Urai trees at the memorial area of Thalang District.  In addition to showing loyalty to King Rama X, it also makes everyone in Phuket have a sense of love for their hometown. It highlights the importance of conservation and rehabilitating important historical areas of Phuket to be beautiful, shady, and last forever,” said Supangphan Ongsaranakhom, Vice President of the Phuket Business and Professional Women’s Association.

Thong Urai trees were described as an auspicious tree with a mild fragrance and golden yellow blossoms. The tree is resistant to strong sunlight and periods of heavy rain. It is easy to grow, and blooms year-round. 

Thong Urai trees are believed to enhance the fortune of growers to be prosperous with money and wealth. The trees are also known as ‘Dok Soi Thong’, the official report noted.

