TRAIL RUN: Some 1,000 participants came together last Sunday (Sept 2) to tackle the 4th annual King of the Mountain Trail Run organised by Thanyapura Health & Sports Resort, an event which is a firm favourite of running enthusiasts. Athletes travelled from across Thailand and beyond to master Khao Phra Thaeo National Park’s breathtaking mountainous terrain.



By Press Release

Tuesday 4 September 2018, 09:59AM

The event has grown exponentially from its humble beginnings of 80 participants four years ago, and is now one of Phuket’s most highly anticipated running events of the year. Photo: Supplied

The course was opened by Norraphat Plodthong, Governor of Phuket, followed by a few words by Thibault Gonnet, Thanyapura’s Director of Sports & Events.

“Thank you to all the runners who came today, this is really inspiring to see a thousand people registering for this 4th edition of King of the Mountain Trail Run. I also would like to say thank you to all our sponsors who helped us to make this event greatly successful. We hope that you are going to have an amazing experience today”.

The challenging route offers runners a choice of a 4km fun run, 8km trail or 15km trail, and takes its runners through a diverse landscape filled with hilly terrain, waterfalls and lush national park forest. All participants received a race kit which included a T-shirt, medal and running bag.

For the 8km trail run, Sorachet Srikaew (1:12:01.1) and Ju Tar Yar Htay (1:15:26.2) came in with the third fastest times, Utorn Thaonsa (1:11:53.6) and Remke Langenddonck (1:14:19.9) with the second fastest, and Aupdonkarin Mudsakul (1:05:59.2) and Srirung Kongthap (1:13:17.6) with the fastest. For the 15km course, third place went to Praphai Saomok (1:28:36.8) and Duangporn Hoggan – Saxby (02:04:30.1), second to David Ballesteros (1:26:11.8) and Nina Morris (02:02:54.3), and first place to Luke Mckenzie (1:24:43.3) and Beth Mckenzie (01:40:13.8).

King of the Mountain wouldn’t have been possible without the kind support and generosity of this year’s official event sponsors that include Khao Phra Thaeo National Park, the Department of National Parks, the Wildlife and Plant Conservation Department, Phuket Marriott Resort and Spa, Nai Yang Beach, Phuket News, 89.75 Radio Trip, Sunshine Market, Bangkok Hospital Phuket, Sea Horse Drinking Water and Born Free to Run.

Congratulations to all the runners, volunteers and supporters that came out and made 2018’s King Of The Mountain Trail Run the biggest yet!