Recent Comments

Phuket police investigate masturbating home-trespasser Man..so typical of these ball-dropping "not my job" buck passing morons. Just curious as to how fast they would get someone out there if it...(Read More)

Phuket schoolgirl, 11, dies after struck by Mercedes Yes, around school areas there is always a 'speed advice' of 50 kph. Notice that the coloring of traffic signs in Thailand is not internation...(Read More)

Phuket survives New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day with no road-accident deaths Well this updated police report proofs that there is a lot of 'at the road' police work to do after the 7 days campaign is over. We may expec...(Read More)

Sek Loso back in custody as gun incident probe widens What we read in Thailand's press is about a 'rock star' who obviously has mental problems. The guy should not be hold in a police cell bu...(Read More)

Russian tourists survive serious motorbike accident Sometimes I think that high ranking Provincial officials and high ranking police officers ( police station photo safaris, the whole Phuket island poli...(Read More)

Phuket van driver pulls gun in traffic, gets arrested and they plan to ban foreigners from owning guns, maybe they want targets that don't shoot back...(Read More)

Police reform: zero interference ‘a pipe dream’ No way that these ideas get a life. Police officers who bought themselves up in the ranks and became police station chief like to remain in control. ...(Read More)

Russian tourists survive serious motorbike accident Oh Gosh...all those nice officials, so heart-warming...Thanks for reminding us that Thailand REALLY cares about tourists..This picture almost brings m...(Read More)

Russian tourists survive serious motorbike accident Disgusting picture. No way if I was lying in that would I want to be used for promotion of officials. Certainly not for publication. It seems Thailand...(Read More)