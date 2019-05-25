[VIDEO] Unfurgettable: Rawai Animal Lovers

Read full story here
Rawai Animals Lovers
Produced by: JP Mestanza
There are over 100 stray cats & dogs near Rawai temple, and Simone Allene feeds every single one, every single day. She’s been doing it for well over a decade. This is the story the Rawai Animal Lovers group.
Saturday 25 May 2019, 11:11AM
