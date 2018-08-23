THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

[VIDEO] The Tattoo High

A tattoo experience that leaves you buzzing?! Sak Yants are believed to offer protection and more, so we followed The Phuket News Editor Matt Pond to see for ourselves.

Thursday 23 August 2018, 11:40AM

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

’Queen of Soul’ Aretha Franklin dies at 76
Only Silk - Excerpt from Alan Platt’s new novel, ‘Foreign Fool’
Heart of the matter - Jeffrey Sevilla talks Jazz
It’s a family affair... The power of the collective in the local art scene
Kendrick Lamar vows no complacency after Pulitzer
CHIARO wants to share a love of music with audiences in Phuket and beyond
Japanese veteran director Hirokazu Kore-eda, wins top prize at Cannes
Phuket street art group calls for true justice in 'Black Panther' case
Sculptor Arnaud Nazare-Aga talks about his quest to spread happiness
A writer's life in the island fast lane
Expat author Patrick Campbell to launch his Phuket memoirs
The Language of Art || The Pavilions
[VIDEO] From Trash To Treasure
Film brings Native influence on US music out of shadows
Arundhati Roy’s new book owes much to her lifelong political activism

 

Phuket community
Paradise Postponed: Franck de Lestapis at Pimalai Resort Koh Lanta

With the prices that place charges it's no wonder they can afford to pay for obvious commercial ...(Read More)

It’s the money: Tour operator commissions key factor undermining Phuket marine tourism safety

All very true and valid points. The issue of booking desks gouging prices with no thought for the re...(Read More)

Phuket monkey mass sterilisation Round 2 begins!

Wow, 1,312,492 stray dogs on Phuket? Is that official? Same as the official figure of about 350,000...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety sessions fully booked

Who are the Teachers? Horst...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard deal probed for corruption

B14m contract and no lifeguards appeared but it took them this long to realise something was amiss (...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety sessions fully booked

Unfortunately, the Harbour Department in Thailand does not have enough qualified Instructors to trai...(Read More)

Phuket monkey mass sterilisation Round 2 begins!

What about doing something about the 1,312,492 stray dogs in Phuket? The little green rubber rings t...(Read More)

129 Phuket monkeys caught for mass sterilisation Round 2

Undisclosed reasons. That means:, thai way of doing things without thinking or reason. Just do. And ...(Read More)

Hope floats for Chalong Underpass opening by April

Dek, sadly, some, like you, with no expertise, want to comment on people they do not know.... oops, ...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard deal probed for corruption

No surprise at all...I mean...did anyone actually think this contract was awarded on such a strange ...(Read More)

 

Central Food Hall
Freedom Boardsports
Dream Beach Club
China International Boat Show 2019
The Boathouse Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Tile-it
JW Marriott Phuket
Lofty Phuket
Ocean Plastic Intertrade

 