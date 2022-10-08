British International School, Phuket
British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

[VIDEO] Sumalee Boxing Gym || Phuket: You Should Go There #11

[VIDEO] Sumalee Boxing Gym || Phuket: You Should Go There #11

Take a peek at one of the premier Muay Thai gyms on the island! Jon Nutt is bringing it straight to you in this month’s You Should Go There!


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Saturday 8 October 2022, 01:11PM

Follow Jon Nutt as he tours Phuket, Thailand for the best deals & steals. From dinner plates to real estate. There is always something going on in the Pearl.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

How’s your mental health?
‘Ticket to Paradise’ putting fun back into cinema
Bridging the comedy divide
‘Pinocchio’ lacking a touch of magic
Southeast Asia’s hospitality leaders step into the ring to fight for sustainability at PHIST 5
Soi Dog Foundation forges alliances to step up fight against dog meat trade, rabies
Preparing Phuket for climate change
‘Goodbye, honey ‒ and thanks for the house!’
Australian filmmaker leverages shark fear in latest ’Reef’ outing
Blazing Saddles: Cycling with Steve
On the death of Queen Elizabeth II
‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ a murder mystery of solemn beauty
Thirteen Lives, a ‘realism’ masterpiece
Green Thoughts: In the blooming water
GRIP IT sets sights on clean drinking water

 

Phuket community
Armed school-invasion copycat arrested

@JohnC, it is a combination of things. Mental disorder due to a life long overdoses of led, pesticid...(Read More)

Thailand third best country in the world, Phuket fifth best island in Asia by Conde Nast

@reality check. Fact is that expats overcome discriminating barriers in setting up business, offer b...(Read More)

Phuket airport celebrates 34 years of service, hopes for Russian, Chinese flights

Phuket can prepares itself for many 'holiday-russians' that will ask for political asylum du...(Read More)

Armed school-invasion copycat arrested

What is so wrong with local males and their very fragile egos. Is it just low IQ mixed with alcohol ...(Read More)

School safety, drugs, guns in scope at Phuket top-level meeting

Thailand has the biggest amount of gun violence in SE Asia. It is far too easy for youths and others...(Read More)

Phuket airport celebrates 34 years of service, hopes for Russian, Chinese flights

So Thailand just ignores the sanctions against Russians travelling anywhere and welcomes them with o...(Read More)

Marine park chiefs told to get ready for high season

I can see them rubbing their hands together counting the kickbacks already. Every diving tour headin...(Read More)

Phuket thief steals B270k in jewellery, arrested at shooting range

His friend? From my experiences with locals they only try making friends with people who are better ...(Read More)

Thailand third best country in the world, Phuket fifth best island in Asia by Conde Nast

Pascale, in case you haven't noticed ex-pats seen to focus on the negative like their home count...(Read More)

Thailand third best country in the world, Phuket fifth best island in Asia by Conde Nast

For the everything-believers: ....The sky is green, and the grass is blue..... This article is j...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Blue Tree Phuket
Sinea Phuket
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
CBRE Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Brightview Center
Laguna Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket

 